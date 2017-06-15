Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Non-alcoholic
Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Non-alcoholic | Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks News

Arteasans Beverages expands portfolio to six flavors

Published 15 June 2017

Arteasan Beverages is launching two new flavors at Summer Fancy Food Show in New York, US, which be held between 25-27 June this year.

The two new flavours include watermelon & mint (Glow) and an oolong tea with pineapple & ginger (Cleanse). They have naturally derived ingredients.

The products will align to the brand’s existing portfolio of iced teas infused with luscious fruits and exotic botanicals.

Some of the original flavours offered by Arteasan Beverages include White Tea with Mango & Passion flower ('Calm'); a Yerba Mate Tea with Peach & Rosemary ('Focus'); a Green Tea with Passionfruit & Elderflower ('Be Well'); and a Black Tea with Blueberry & Ginseng ('Energy').

The two new flavours will be launched across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and South Florida regions.

The company also plans to introduce the six flavor portfolio in select retailers in the Midwest this summer and plans to expand its distribution with the recently partnered UNFI.

Arteasan also claims that its craft infusions that the new flavours features only 5 calories per serving and have less than 1g of sugar per bottle and use only non-GMO, worldly ingredients.

Arteasan founder and CEO Fernando Rodriguez said: "We carefully crafted our new infusions using superfood ingredients like matcha and ginger, which are known to benefit both body and mind.

"We're excited for our fans to discover our new and unexpected flavors, and are delighted to continue creating deliciously beneficial iced teas that people can feel great about enjoying."

Arteasan co-founder and chief operating officer Corina Flushing said: "We're launching our Matcha Tea with Watermelon & Mint and our Oolong Tea with Pineapple & Ginger at a critical time. We expect these to be highly successful launches for the warm summer months, and the timing is ideal as we've recently formed new partnerships with three industry-leading distributors.

“Our expanded portfolio will enable us to offer a wider range of options to prospective retailers while growing sales in existing accounts."

Image: Arteasan Beverages to launch two new flavours. Photo: Courtesy of PR Newswire Association LLC.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Non-alcoholic> Soft Drinks

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks> Iced/RTD Tea Drinks
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks> Ready To Drink Tea & Coffee
Soft Drinks News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Canadean - Market Research and Data for the Beverage Industry Canadean has long held a reputation with FMCG companies for providing specialist business information by conducting detailed industry and consumer research, supported by insightful value-added analysis. They cover the entire spectrum of the consumer value chain from suppliers, brand owners, and distribution channels to consumer insight. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers GEA Procomac - Inside Aseptic GEA Procomac, based in Sala Baganza near Parma, designs, manufactures and installs complete filling lines, both traditional and aseptic. The company was established in 1979 and at that time its name was Procomac. The company started its activity manufacturing rinsers and conveyors; then, over a period of a few years, Procomac developed its technology and enlarged its production program. Since 1990 the company has been supplying complete lines to meet any bottling needs all over the world. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers

Soft Drinks Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.