Arteasans Beverages expands portfolio to six flavors

Arteasan Beverages is launching two new flavors at Summer Fancy Food Show in New York, US, which be held between 25-27 June this year.

The two new flavours include watermelon & mint (Glow) and an oolong tea with pineapple & ginger (Cleanse). They have naturally derived ingredients.

The products will align to the brand’s existing portfolio of iced teas infused with luscious fruits and exotic botanicals.

Some of the original flavours offered by Arteasan Beverages include White Tea with Mango & Passion flower ('Calm'); a Yerba Mate Tea with Peach & Rosemary ('Focus'); a Green Tea with Passionfruit & Elderflower ('Be Well'); and a Black Tea with Blueberry & Ginseng ('Energy').

The two new flavours will be launched across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and South Florida regions.

The company also plans to introduce the six flavor portfolio in select retailers in the Midwest this summer and plans to expand its distribution with the recently partnered UNFI.

Arteasan also claims that its craft infusions that the new flavours features only 5 calories per serving and have less than 1g of sugar per bottle and use only non-GMO, worldly ingredients.

Arteasan founder and CEO Fernando Rodriguez said: "We carefully crafted our new infusions using superfood ingredients like matcha and ginger, which are known to benefit both body and mind.

"We're excited for our fans to discover our new and unexpected flavors, and are delighted to continue creating deliciously beneficial iced teas that people can feel great about enjoying."

Arteasan co-founder and chief operating officer Corina Flushing said: "We're launching our Matcha Tea with Watermelon & Mint and our Oolong Tea with Pineapple & Ginger at a critical time. We expect these to be highly successful launches for the warm summer months, and the timing is ideal as we've recently formed new partnerships with three industry-leading distributors.

“Our expanded portfolio will enable us to offer a wider range of options to prospective retailers while growing sales in existing accounts."

Image: Arteasan Beverages to launch two new flavours. Photo: Courtesy of PR Newswire Association LLC.