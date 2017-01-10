Blossom Water's offerings are now available in four flavors

Blossom Water said its waters, offering a fruit base with floral finish, are now available in four flavors: Lemon Rose, Plum Jasmine, Grapefruit Lilac and Pomegranate Geranium.

Over the past three years, the brand has received critical acclaim by pundits on the leading edge of important consumer trends, garnering award recognition at the country's two most influential natural/specialty food and beverage trade shows, Natural Products Expo West and Summer Fancy Food.

Now, Blossom Water is sharing a new product review by noted food expert, Phil Lempert.Known as the Supermarket Guru, Phil is a distinguished author and speaker, and one of America's most trusted food critics.

Phil Lempert was food trends editor for NBC's Today; offers weekly product reviews on ABC News' Now You Know; is host and executive producer of PBS' Food Sense; and has been featured in many print publications, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes and Newsweek.

Phil is also the founder of SupermarketGuru.com, one of the Internet's leading food and health resources, reaching more than 9 million people per year.

On that site, he provides video reviews of those products he selects after extensive sampling, rating them on a scale of 0 to 100 points

These reviews have become a valuable tool for retail buyers and consumers throughout the nation.SupermarketGuru.com does not sell the foods Phil reviews, nor receive any compensation from the manufacturers for reviewing or rating them.

Available at retailers coast-to-coast as well as online, Blossom Water drinks are certified non-GMO and free of gluten, caffeine and sodium.

They are also vegan and kosher, and have no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives.

The result is an all natural, low calorie drink which fits into health-conscious lifestyles, while also delivering bright, thirst-quenching fruit upfront with delicate floral note finish.

Source: Company Press Release