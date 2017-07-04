Britvic Ireland unveils new soft drink, Club Zero Super Split

Britvic Ireland has launched NEW Club Zero Super Split, a new soft drink that combines juicy oranges and smooth vanilla but with ZERO sugar.

Club Zero Super Split represents summer in a bottle, but not just any summer, a truly Irish summer filled with festivals, melting 99’s and dodgy sunburn! Whether it’s a BBQ with friends or a day in the park, each sip of Club Zero Super Split offers a taste of summer when it’s needed most.

Sarah McPartlin, Brand Manager at Britvic Ireland said; “Club is the number one Irish soft drink in the market and we are proud to say that we have been exciting and entertaining consumers, not to mention, quenching their thirst, since the 1930s. With Club Zero Super Split, we are continuing to evolve our diverse range in the Irish market, delivering the best bits of life every day with a unique summer twist… and it’s zero sugar.”

As part of the campaign, Britvic has teamed up with Ireland’s premiere weatherman, Martin King, to perform an impressive display of the splits atop two ice cream vans heralding the start of a sampling campaign that will travel up and down the country this summer.

Check out the hilarious video here, which has already amassed 160k+ views on Facebook alone in just a matter of days. Club have created a bespoke Club Zero Super Split Ice Cream van to support the campaign which will be travelling nationwide to multiple locations and sampling 50,000 complimentary bottles of the new product to the Irish public throughout the summer months.

Club Zero Super Split joins Club Zero Rock Shandy as the second zero sugar flavour that Club has launched this year, Club being the original inventors of Rock Shandy as a flavour.

Club Zero Super Split is available now in stores nationwide for a limited time only at an RRP of €1.29 for the 500ml bottle and €2.39 for 2lt.

Club is the number one Irish soft drink in the market and a quintessential Irish brand that has excited and entertained consumers for years. Club’s Purpose is ‘Delivering the best bits in life everyday’.Source: Company Press Release