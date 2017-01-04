Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Non-alcoholic
Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Non-alcoholic | Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks News

UK's Britvic agrees to buy Brazilian juice company Bela Ischia

DBR Staff Writer Published 04 January 2017

UK soft drinks firm Britvic has agreed to acquire Brazilian concentrate and juice business Bela Ischia Alimentos for R$218m (£54.5m).

Bela Ischia is said to have a large presence in key areas like Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais.

The acquisition strengthens Britvic’s brand portfolio in Brazil and creates a wider regional footprint by complementing the current Ebba strengths in Sao Paulo and in the country's north east region.

Britvic CEO Simon Litherland said: “Bela Ischia operates in a category where Britvic has proven capability of generating growth, launching new products and establishing brand leadership and is an excellent complementary fit with our existing business.

“Our due diligence to date has identified significant cost synergies and potential further revenue benefits arising from a broader brand portfolio and geographical presence. As a result, we are confident that this complementary acquisition should create a fantastic platform to consolidate our strategic position in Brazil and generate additional shareholder value over the coming years.”

The combined businesses, post acquisition is likely to turn into substantial cost savings, mainly from efficiencies gained in sourcing, production, administration and logistics, stated the company.

Apart from that, the UK soft drink maker also expects revenue benefits from marketing of the broader brand portfolio across a wider geographical area.

The acquisition is likely to close by March end following the meeting of specific closing conditions like a competition audit and final due diligence.

Apart from Ebba and now Bela Ischia, Britvic had also acquired liquid concentrate brands Maguary and Dafruta in Brazil in the recent past.

Image: Britvic Mixers and Juices range re-launched in October 2016. Photo: courtesy of Britvic PLC.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Non-alcoholic> Fruit Juice
Non-alcoholic> Soft Drinks

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks> Concentrates
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks> Juices
Soft Drinks News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers Canadean - Market Research and Data for the Beverage Industry Canadean has long held a reputation with FMCG companies for providing specialist business information by conducting detailed industry and consumer research, supported by insightful value-added analysis. They cover the entire spectrum of the consumer value chain from suppliers, brand owners, and distribution channels to consumer insight. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers GEA Procomac - Inside Aseptic GEA Procomac, based in Sala Baganza near Parma, designs, manufactures and installs complete filling lines, both traditional and aseptic. The company was established in 1979 and at that time its name was Procomac. The company started its activity manufacturing rinsers and conveyors; then, over a period of a few years, Procomac developed its technology and enlarged its production program. Since 1990 the company has been supplying complete lines to meet any bottling needs all over the world. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers

Soft Drinks Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.