Britvic to close manufacturing facility in Norwich, UK

UK-based soft drinks company Britvic is planning to shut down one of its manufacturing sites in Norwich.

About 242 jobs will get affected by the move. Production from the Norwich site will be transferred to its other sites in East London, Leeds and Rugby.

At the Norwich site, Britvic produces Robinsons and Fruit Shoot.

The Hertfordshire-based company stated that the facility will be closed down by the end of 2019 and it is doing so to improve efficiency and productivity of its manufacturing operations.

Britvic stated that it will provide a ‘comprehensive package of support’ for affected employees and the support will include redeployment opportunities in other sites and outplacement services to help the in finding alternative employment.

The company also stated that it is committed to its 2015 3 year business capability programme, where an investment of £240m was made in its British manufacturing operations. The proposed closure will not affect its guidance.

Britvic CEO Simon Litherland said: "Britvic is proud to be a British manufacturer and Norwich has been an important site for our business for many years. This is not a proposal that we make lightly and we know this is upsetting news for our colleagues. We are very grateful for the hard work and dedication of our employees at our Norwich factory and today's announcement is in no way a reflection on their performance or commitment.

“However the changes we are proposing today present significant productivity and efficiency savings in our manufacturing operations, deliver environmental benefits and, coupled with our ongoing investment programme in our GB manufacturing operations, ensure that we have the flexibility and capability we need to respond to changing consumer trends faster and more efficiently.

“No decisions will be made prior to full and proper consultation with employees and our focus is on ensuring we offer our colleagues on-going support and assistance throughout this difficult time."

On the other hand, British and Irish trade union Unite stated that it will not only seek assurances, but will apply pressure with support of the local community.

Image: Britvic to close Norwich facility in 2019. Photo: Courtesy of Britvic PLC.