Buda Juice introduces nationwide shipping of certified organic, raw cold-pressed juices

Buda Juice has opened an E-Store on its website and now ships nationwide.

Buda Juice is the only company in the United States that offers certified organic, fresh, unprocessed cold-pressed juices in glass bottles, available to consumers coast to coast.

Shoppers at http://shop.budajuice.com can select from one, two or three day cleanses or choose from any six Buda Juices. Prices range from $10 to $12 per 16 oz bottle and $65 for a one-day cleanse to $195 for a three-day cleanse.

Consumers can choose to ship to their home or pick up their order in one of Buda Juice's 25 Texas locations (or 11 Toronto locations via www.shopbudajuice.ca).A reward program has also been introduced for online and in-store purchases.

Buda Juice chairman & CEO Horatio Lonsdale-Hands said: "Our regular customers proudly introduce their out of town friends to Buda Juice then ask 'Do you ship?'.

We are now delighted to be able to ship our glass bottles with our delicious fresh juice across the country. Buda Juice is unique as the only company in the United States to guarantee an unbroken cold chain, from farm to glass bottle to consumer.

"We are also the only company shipping certified organic, raw fresh cold-pressed juices in glass bottles across the country."

Buda Juice launched its E-Store in tandem with a sponsored feature in Joe Cross'newsletter "Reboot with Joe", read by hundreds of thousands of people. Joe Cross is an Australian entrepreneur, author, filmmaker, and wellness advocate. He is most known for his documentary Fat, Sick & Nearly Dead in which he tells the story of his 60-day juice fast.

Lonsdale-Hands continued: "Buda Juice gives your body all the vitamins and nutrients you need, but without the time required to shop, prep and clean. Enjoying Buda Juice will rid your body of toxins while replenishing it with essential nutrients and enzymes via delicious veggie and fruit based juices.

"Buda Juice is a way to bring balance in today's hectic life, to re-set, energize and enjoy a fresh healthy alternative which actually tastes amazing too".

Buda Juices are:

Certified organic — Buda Juice gets all ingredients straight from organic farmers and all produce is USDA certified organic. There are no pesticides or GMOs blended into a Buda Juice.

Buda Juice's direct relationships with farmers means that all the produce is very, very fresh — the vegetables and fruits go straight onto the refrigerated truck to the refrigerated kitchen and the company's presses, without sitting on trucks or supermarket shelves for days or weeks.

Buda Juice goes typically from farm to consumer in 5 days or less. If Buda Juice can't source it organically, they don't juice it.

Cold-pressed — Buda Juice state-of-the-art kitchens in both Dallas andToronto are 35°F year round and the company is SQF (Safe Quality Food Institute) certified and Juice HACCP certified meaning they hold themselves to the highest industry standards.

All ingredients are kept refrigerated from farm to bottle to the consumer, so that there's an unbroken cold chain—the only juice company to do so. Once bottled, Buda Juice ships with ice packs or delivers in refrigerated trucks. Cold slows down the oxidation process, maximizing nutrients and enzymes.

Glass bottles — Buda Juice believes in glass bottles, which mean a low environmental impact, and also help to retain the flavors. Glass is 100% natural, 100% recyclable. Plastic is made from chemicals, can mimic hormones, and cannot be recycled back into bottles.

Plastic is also known to leach compounds when paired with citrus and other foods. Buda Juice believes in recycling and donates its organic pulp to local farmers.

Raw and Unprocessed — Never processed or pasteurized in any way nor contaminated by pesticides or chemicals with no HPP (high pressure processing) to extend the shelf life of its juice, each hand-squeezed bottle of Buda Juice is full of nutrients, enzymes, vitamins, and raw energy just as nature intended.

