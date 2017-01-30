Bevi partners with Canteen to provide seltzer machines in US

This agreement adds a revolutionary offering to Canteen's product lineup, reflecting changing consumer demands for more personalized, healthy, and sustainable beverage offerings.

Previously Bevi served hundreds of clients in New York, Boston, and San Francisco; with the Canteen partnership, Bevi is now available in all major metro areas in the continental United States.

The Bevi machine customizes still and sparkling water with unsweetened, zero-cal, or organically sweetened natural flavors. All machines are Internet-connected, with real-time data enabling proactive service and maintenance of Bevi machines.

The company's mission is to make the bottled beverage supply chain more environmentally friendly, and it has already saved more than 4 million plastic bottles from ending up in the landfill.

Bevi Co-Founder and CEO Sean Grundy said: "In 2016, Bevi's revenue grew by over one thousand percent and went from serving a handful of Boston tech companies to hydrating some of the most innovative companies in the world in several major cities.

"The Canteen partnership brings us to a whole new level – this is the big leagues! We're really honored that the world leader in customer satisfaction and logistics for food service has chosen to work with us."