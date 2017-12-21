CBD Alimentos to distribute Rocky Mountain's energy and soft drinks in Mexico

Rocky Mountain High Brands, which is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing hemp-infused products, has signed a three-year master manufacturer agreement with CBD Alimentos, a food and beverage distributor from Mexico.

During the term of this Agreement, CBD shall have the exclusive right to distribute in Mexico the Company’s energy and soft drinks with hemp seed oil and hemp seed extract. In return, CBD will utilize the Company as its exclusive supplier of its hemp-infused drinks.

CBD’s initial purchase order will be 8,000,000 cans, worth up to an estimated $3,600,000 in revenue for the Company during late first quarter or early second quarter of 2018.

The 2018 volume requirement is 16,000,000 cans including the initial purchase order. This translates to revenue to RMHB of up to an estimated $7,200,000 in 2018 under this contract. RMHB and CBD will work in good faith to agree to a 2019 volume requirement.

Michael Welch, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are very pleased to have this significant private label opportunity to provide our original hemp-infused drinks in Mexico and are looking forward to working with CBD. This agreement, made possible by CBD, is an important milestone for our Company.

"We look forward to meeting Mexico’s demand for hemp-infused drinks with our great products. We will work closely with CBD to advance this strategic opportunity.”

Source: Company Press Release