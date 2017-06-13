Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
CO-RO building a new headquarter and innovation center in Denmark

Published 13 June 2017

Fruit-based soft drinks provider CO-RO is building a new headquarter and innovation center in Denmark designed by Henning Larsen Architects.

The new building will be a gathering place for the international organization, knowledge, products, and innovation.

The global company CO-RO are adding a 4,000 m2 building to their existing Headquarters in Frederikssund, Denmark. Henning Larsen Architects was commissioned with realizing the company’s vision of a building with innovation at its heart.

“We are building an innovation center. I like to refer to it as a ‘powerhouse’, where innovation is brought to the center of the company – quite literally since everyone can look straight into our new innovation lab,” says Søren Holm Jensen, President, CO-RO.

“The new building will give us a state of the art workplace, easing close collaboration between e.g. Innovation and Marketing; speeding up product launches, and new market development in the years to come.” Søren finishes.

Attention to openness

The three-story building appears open and inviting. The workstations are organized with a focus on optimizing collaboration and interdisciplinary knowledge-sharing. Informal meeting spots are placed along the hallways and the desks. Thus, the building becomes a natural center of professional and social interaction.

“The vision is for CO-RO’s global innovation center to inspire creativity in the employees as well as guest researchers and customers every day. The building reflects quality and is optimized to inspire a dynamic workday in a healthy work environment,” says Architect and Partner in Henning Larsen Architects, Søren Øllgaard.

The main functions of the building are the R&D labs, which are placed in double-story rooms on the first floor. On the second floor where the marketing department is situated, the mezzanine offers a view over the lab.

At the ground floor, the canteen is found as well as an open atrium which will also be used for e.g. product presentations. The spare squaremeters are flexibly organized for administrative purposes.

The building of the new Headquarters starts in summer 2017. Completion is due ultimo 2018.



Source: Company Press Release

