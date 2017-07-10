Coca-Cola Beverages Africa buys Kenya's Equator Bottlers

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) has acquired Equator Bottlers, which was previously a subsidiary of Kretose Investments owned by the Shah family.

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Equator Bottlers is the third largest Coca-Cola bottler in Kenya. It was established in 1966, based in Kisumu.

With the acquisition, Equator Bottlers will add its one plant and three manufacturing production lines to Coca Cola. Coca-Cola filled in these production sites will be distributed across Western Kenyan region including the counties of Kisumu, Kakamega, Kericho, Bomet, Siaya, Busia and Vihiga.

CCBA international division managing director Jacques Vermeulen as saying: “The acquisition makes sense both for us and for consumers in Kenya. We see a compelling long-term growth opportunity for non-alcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverages in Kenya and we believe that this is a more efficient model that supports the growth potential.”

“This acquisition of Equator will allow us to share best practice and improve our service for both the formal and informal markets and at the same time, encourage greater innovation. It will also allow us to achieve enhanced efficiencies which, in turn, will mean an improved and more seamless service for customers.”

CCBA was formed last year, with an intention make strengthen Coca-Cola’s presence in the continent and create greater shared value between business and communities.

Equator Bottlers general manager Enrique Huerta said: "The acquisition by CCBA is a significant milestone and very exciting for Equator as we become part of the largest Coca-Cola bottler in Africa presenting tremendous opportunities for growth for our people, customers and consumers.”

Image: Coca-Cola Beverages Africa acquires Equator Bottlers. Photo: Courtesy of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa.