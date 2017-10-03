Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Coca-Cola United acquires 10 new territories

DBR Staff Writer Published 03 October 2017

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United has acquired 10 new sales and distribution territories and a production facility in locations across the southeastern US.

The company closed transactions with Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated and The Coca-Cola Company.

These territories include Florence, Leroy, Mobile and Robertsdale in Alabama; Bainbridge, Columbus and Sylvester in Georgia; Laurel and Ocean Springs in Mississippi; and Panama City in Florida.  The production facility is located in Mobile, Alabama. 

With the acquisition, around 920 employees are now part of Coca-Cola Bottling Company United and 100 new employees have also been added to support the company in providing customer service.

The company is also planning to invest $9m in infrastructure, improving facilities and fleet throughout the newly acquired territories.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United president and CEO John H. Sherman said:"These new territories make for a more contiguous franchise footprint for our company and will enable us to more effectively serve our customers and consumers throughout the seven southeastern states where we operate.

"We're extremely impressed with the caliber of associates that are joining the UNITED family, many of whom we already know.  They are highly-motivated and have a work ethic that is focused on serving one another as associates, serving our customers, and serving the communities where we live and work." 

For the last four years, the company has been acquiring sales and distribution and bottling facilities and it is based on the Coca-Cola Company’s plan to refranchise its brands across the US.

The company has developed its 21st Century Beverage Partnership Model, which seeks to align its bottlers and optimise their capabilities.

Coca-Cola Bottling started its acquisitions in Oxford, Alabama in March, 2014 and today marks its 40th acquisition of facilities and market territories along with the integration of 7000 new associates and 100,000 customers.

Coca-Cola North America president J. Alexander "Sandy" Douglas Jr. said: "We have been on a four-year journey with UNITED to transform their territory, and we are incredibly proud of all the great work we've accomplished together.

"It's exciting to see UNITED take on a bigger role within the system as we strengthen our community ties across the United States. UNITED has lived and celebrated our shared values for more than 100 years as a respected member of the community." 

Image: Coca-Cola acquires 10 new territories and production facility in US. Photo: Courtesy of The Coca-Cola Company.

