Coca-Cola United closes Georgia transaction with Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United has closed a transaction for distribution and production of Coca-Cola beverages in metro Atlanta.

The deal expands United's territory to include metro Atlanta and seven additional Coca-Cola territories in Georgia.

As part of the transaction, United also acquired two production plants.

The transaction follows the bottling company’s signing of letters in December 2016 to acquire territories in Athens, Dublin, Gainesville, Jasper, Lawrenceville, Macaon, Rome and metropolitan Atlanta along with production facilities in College Park and Marietta.

United has added around 200 new jobs, apart from the 2,000 associates who have joined the company through the acquisition.

The company also plans to invest about $25m this year on equipment, facilities and to improve its fleet across Atlanta as part of its commitment to offer high-levels of service to its customers. In the coming years, the company is planning to invest more than $100m in local capital investments in the Atlanta region.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED president and CEO John Sherman said: "Coca-Cola UNITED continues its amazing transformation with the addition of Atlanta and surrounding communities throughout north and central Georgia.

“The magnitude of this transaction is significant, in that we are increasing the overall size of our company by some 40% and adding more than 2,000 associates to the United family. To further our commitment to our associates and customers throughout Georgia, we are making significant investments in our people, infrastructure and communities."

Coca-Cola North America president J. Alexander "Sandy" Douglas Jr said: "Coca-Cola United has been a valued partner of The Coca-Cola Company for more than a century.

"Coca-Cola United has a strong heritage of serving its customers and consumers, and we are happy to have United become our new partner in Atlanta, Coke's hometown."

Recently, Coca-Cola announced the results for the first quarter of 2017. The company underperformed for the first quarter. These results have been attributed to fall in the global sales for unhealthy and sugar-mixed drinks around the world and to higher costs resulting out of refranchising its North American operations.

The gross revenue it earned was $9.12bn, which was an 11% fall compared to last year and Its net earnings for the quarter dropped from $1.48bn last year to $1.18bn this year.

Image: Coca-Cola Bottling United acquires Atlanta operations from parent company. Photo: Courtesy of The Coca-Cola Company.