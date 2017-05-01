Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Non-alcoholic
Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Non-alcoholic | Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks News

Coca-Cola United closes Georgia transaction with Coca-Cola

Published 01 May 2017

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United has closed a transaction for distribution and production of Coca-Cola beverages in metro Atlanta.

The deal expands United's territory to include metro Atlanta and seven additional Coca-Cola territories in Georgia. 

As part of the transaction, United also acquired two production plants.

The transaction follows the bottling company’s signing of letters in December 2016 to acquire territories in Athens, Dublin, Gainesville, Jasper, Lawrenceville, Macaon, Rome and metropolitan Atlanta along with production facilities in College Park and Marietta.

United has added around 200 new jobs, apart from the 2,000 associates who have joined the company through the acquisition. 

The company also plans to invest about $25m this year on equipment, facilities and to improve its fleet across Atlanta as part of its commitment to offer high-levels of service to its customers. In the coming years, the company is planning to invest more than $100m in local capital investments in the Atlanta region.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED president and CEO John Sherman said: "Coca-Cola UNITED continues its amazing transformation with the addition of Atlanta and surrounding communities throughout north and central Georgia. 

“The magnitude of this transaction is significant, in that we are increasing the overall size of our company by some 40% and adding more than 2,000 associates to the United family. To further our commitment to our associates and customers throughout Georgia, we are making significant investments in our people, infrastructure and communities."

Coca-Cola North America president J. Alexander "Sandy" Douglas Jr said: "Coca-Cola United has been a valued partner of The Coca-Cola Company for more than a century.

"Coca-Cola United has a strong heritage of serving its customers and consumers, and we are happy to have United become our new partner in Atlanta, Coke's hometown."

Recently, Coca-Cola announced the results for the first quarter of 2017. The company underperformed for the first quarter. These results have been attributed to fall in the global sales for unhealthy and sugar-mixed drinks around the world and to higher costs resulting out of refranchising its North American operations. 

The gross revenue it earned was $9.12bn, which was an 11% fall compared to last year and Its net earnings for the quarter dropped from $1.48bn last year to $1.18bn this year.

Image: Coca-Cola Bottling United acquires Atlanta operations from parent company. Photo: Courtesy of The Coca-Cola Company.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Non-alcoholic> Soft Drinks

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers GEA Procomac - Inside Aseptic GEA Procomac, based in Sala Baganza near Parma, designs, manufactures and installs complete filling lines, both traditional and aseptic. The company was established in 1979 and at that time its name was Procomac. The company started its activity manufacturing rinsers and conveyors; then, over a period of a few years, Procomac developed its technology and enlarged its production program. Since 1990 the company has been supplying complete lines to meet any bottling needs all over the world. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers Canadean - Market Research and Data for the Beverage Industry Canadean has long held a reputation with FMCG companies for providing specialist business information by conducting detailed industry and consumer research, supported by insightful value-added analysis. They cover the entire spectrum of the consumer value chain from suppliers, brand owners, and distribution channels to consumer insight. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers

Soft Drinks Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.