Atos to provide digital services to Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company

French IT firm Atos has secured a five-year contract from Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC) to provide digital services.

As per the newly signed contract, Atos will handle both development and management of important IT applications supporting the business of the Coca-Cola bottler.

The partnership between the two companies is said to be mutually beneficial, consolidating the capability of Atos Food & Beverage (F&B) while giving CCHBC access to the global innovation and expertise of Atos.

CCHBC Business Solutions & Systems director Alain Brouhard said: “We are looking forward to our partnership with Atos and are confident it will contribute to further improve the IT services provided to our business partners internally in Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company.

“Furthermore, we count on Atos’ experience and expertise to ensure better and faster access to new technology solutions as well as to facilitate us in leveraging market trends and Opportunities.

Atos has been assigned to play an important role in enabling Coca-Cola HBC bring about transformation and innovation in business critical processes in eight time zones across 28 countries to help in growth, speeding up of time to market and streamlining of IT expenditure.

Atos Business & Platform Solutions global head Ursula Morgenstern said: “This is an important deal for Atos and we are proud to include CCHBC as one of our clients.”

Morgenstern further added: “We will work with CCHBC to ensure we are aligned to their business objectives and that we enable and support their business success.”

The IT firm has also acquired 100% of Bulgarian SAP provider InfoPartners which is presently a supplier to CCHBC. InfoPartners will become the base for the F&B competence center of Atos in Bulgaria.