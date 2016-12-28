Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Coca-Cola introduces active hydration product Aquarius in India

Published 28 December 2016

Coca-Cola India has launched an active hydration product Aquarius in India, expanding its current portfolio of beverages in the country.

With the launch, Coca-Cola says that it offers customers more choice, as they evolve and experiment with different soft drinks.

According to the soft drink giant, the launch of Aquarius marks its entry into the Active Hydration market and plans to shape the new category, which the company claims to be in the early stage in the Indian market, with a potential to grow in the years to come.

Aquarius, as claimed by the company, will be a lemon flavoured beverage with essential salts and minerals. It will be a non-carbonated, low calorie beverage containing sodium, potassium and calcium and will be available in 400ml pack at a price of INR30 ($0.44).

Coca-Cola India and South West Asia Marketing and Commercial vice president Debabrata Mukherjee said: “With its refreshing lemon flavour, the new product aims to establish new consumption occasions for consumers for their busy, on-the-go lifestyle. We expect Aquarius to shape the evolving Active Hydration category and help it grow at a rapid pace in the country.”

Initially, it will be available across organised trade, e-commerce and select grocery outlets in major Indian cities.

The drink is targeted at market segment with growing trend of healthy and active living.

Its present portfolio in the Indian market includes sparkling, water and juice segments with brands such as Maaza and Minute Maid juice drinks, Kinley packaged water, Schweppes, Georgia tea and coffee, FUZE TEA, Thums Up, Coca-Cola, Sprite, Limca, Fanta, Coca-Cola Zero and Diet Coke in the sparkling category.

The launch of Aquarius follows the introduction of VIO in 2016 and FUZE iced tea in 2015 and Coke Zero in 2014.

Mukherjee said: “Aquarius is one of the top 20 billion dollar brands of The Coca-Cola Company and is very popular globally. In India, it is aimed at shaping the category of Active Hydration, targeted at young and urban consumers who are active-minded and lead active lifestyles.

“At present a high fraction of the consumers are striving to accomplish and do a lot more in their day – they realise the importance of active healthy living along with the need for being hydrated. We believe this will only increase in coming years and the category of active hydration will see an exponential growth."

Image: Coca-Cola unveils Aquarius, active hydration product in India. Photo courtesy of Business Wire

