Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Non-alcoholic
Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Non-alcoholic | Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks News

Coca-Cola plans to cut 1200 jobs as sales decline in Q1

Published 26 April 2017

Softdrink giant Coca-Cola is planning to cut as many as 1200 jobs later this year as part of a cost-cutting strategy.

The company's net revenues declined 11% to $9.1bn for the first quarter of 2017, compared to $10.28bn for the same period in 2016.

Sales declined, especially in the North America and in Europe as customers are now vary of sugar-filled softdrinks.

Net income fell 20.3% to $1.18bn, or about $0.27 per share, from $1.48bn, or $0.34 per share, reported in in the first quarter of 2016.

Coco-Cola plans to start the job cuts during the second half of this year and continue till 2018.

The company intends to offload its less-profitable bottling business to reduce expenses. However, refranchising costs are reported to be higher than expected.

Coca-Cola plans to save as much as $800m by 2019 and at least $3.8bn in the next six years. It plants to re-invest at least half of the savings back in the company. However, no final plan has surfaced as yet.

This is claimed to be the eighth consecutive time the company saw decline in revenue. Recently its expenses increased significantly as it refranchised its bottling operations and has also been facing unfavourable conditions in the challenging economies of Latin American countries.

Image: Coca-Cola plans to cut 1200 jobs in the second half of 2017. Photo: Courtesy of The Coca-Cola Company.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Non-alcoholic> Soft Drinks

Related Dates
2017> April

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks> Carbonates
Soft Drinks News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers Canadean - Market Research and Data for the Beverage Industry Canadean has long held a reputation with FMCG companies for providing specialist business information by conducting detailed industry and consumer research, supported by insightful value-added analysis. They cover the entire spectrum of the consumer value chain from suppliers, brand owners, and distribution channels to consumer insight. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers GEA Procomac - Inside Aseptic GEA Procomac, based in Sala Baganza near Parma, designs, manufactures and installs complete filling lines, both traditional and aseptic. The company was established in 1979 and at that time its name was Procomac. The company started its activity manufacturing rinsers and conveyors; then, over a period of a few years, Procomac developed its technology and enlarged its production program. Since 1990 the company has been supplying complete lines to meet any bottling needs all over the world. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers

Soft Drinks Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.