Coca Cola to launch Ginger flavoured drink in Japan next year

Coca Cola is geared up to launch its new ginger-flavoured drink in Japan in January 2017 after the roll out in Australia.

The new ginger-flavoured drink was introduced in Australia this November as part of its summer campaign.

The company has spent more than six months in developing and perfecting the new flavour before launching its limited edition version in Australia, The Sun Daily reported.

The company may also introduce it in Europe in the summer of 2017.

It opines that the new flavour could take off in Asia, as the condiment is widely used across several Asian cuisines.

According to Coca-Cola, the new soft drink can go along well with salads, seafood or other sweet and sour dishes.

Coca-Cola South Pacific brand manager Noemie Livain said in a statement: “Ginger can have warm, aromatic notes.

“The recipe we’ve created is refreshing and intriguing. It’s Coca-Cola but there’s something more. There’s a surprising yet subtle twist of flavor which is perfect for summer.”

In the past, Coca Cola introduced new flavours such as orange and lemon, it is the first time that the American soft-drink company made a soft-drink with ginger flavour, that gives a warm spiciness to the drink.

The aftertaste of Ginger Coke is believed to be clean and refreshing. In Japan, it will be available in 500ml bottles which will go on sale from 24 January, next year, with a retail price of JPY140 ($1.2), Japan Today reported.

Image: Coca-Cola to introduce Ginger Coke in Japan in early 2017. Courtesy of THE COCA-COLA COMPANY.