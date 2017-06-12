Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
New sugarless Coke to replace Coke Zero in Australia

Published 12 June 2017

Soft drinks giant Coca Cola has launch its new sugar-free variant in Australia after more than five years of research, recipe mixing and flavour trials.

The new Coke variant is claimed to taste more like the original or classic Coca-Cola.

The packaging and branding of the new variant is also expected to closely resemble the classic version. The black banner emphasises its zero sugar content.

Coke No Sugar will join the company’s Diet Coke introduced in 1982, 2006’s Coke Zero and this year’s variant with stevia.

In order to accommodate the new product, Coca-Cola expects to phae out Coke Zero by the end of this year.

According to the company, the original taste of Coca-Cola could not be replicated by adding artificial or zero calorie sweeteners, until now.

The Coca-Cola Company’s South Pacific business president Roberto Mercadé said: “We wanted the experience of drinking Coke No Sugar to be as close as possible to ‘The Real Thing’. 

“That’s no small task when you consider the original has been cherished by consumers for more than a century.

“People are looking for a better balance in their diet and lifestyle, which is why we are changing the way we do things here at Coca-Cola.

“We continued that journey toward finding a recipe which tastes closer to Coke when we launched Coke Zero in 2006. Today, we are launching the next step in that evolution – Coke No Sugar." 

The new variant will initially be introduced first in Australia and New Zealand and the rest of the world will follow suit.

The Australian and New Zealand launch follows Coke No Sugar’s debut in Mexico last year, and the global rollout will be the biggest launch of a new Coca-Cola since Coke Zero was introduced over a decade ago in 2006. 

For some years, Coca-Cola’s sales have been falling in the west as more and more people are becoming health conscious. It is estimated that a 375ml of original Coca-Cola can has around 10 teaspoons of sugar.

Image: Coca-Cola is making the leap from offering more choice to actively encouraging people to drink a no sugar option. Photo: Courtesy of The Coca-Cola Company.

