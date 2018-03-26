Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Non-alcoholic
Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Non-alcoholic | Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks News

Coca-Cola to shutdown bottling operations in Mexican city due to lack of security

DBR Staff Writer Published 26 March 2018

Coca-Cola FEMSA will shut down its bottling operations in Ciudad Altamirano located in Guerrero state of Mexico due to constant security and safety threats to its employees.

Coke’s bottling plant is a joint venture between Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) and Coca-Cola said that the facility is facing harassment from organized crime and lack of response from authorities.

The company said in a statement: “The current lack of the necessary conditions to efficiently and safely operate within this part of the State of Guerrero, as exemplified by the recent unjustified assault on one of its employees, led the Company to make this decision.”

The company faced two armed attacks this week at the facility. On Friday March 23 early in the morning, a truck carrying 20 armed men tried to enter the building but, crashed the vehicle at the main gate. Police say that the armed men intended to set the facility on fire, but the police foiled the attack.

A few days earlier, an employee of the company was shot and seriously wounded, when a group of employees was trying to open the sales section at the plant, which was closed down from January due to extortion threats.

It said that it chose to close down the operations, to ensure safety of more than 160 employees who work at its distribution center. The company also added that there is an absence of law and order in the region which forced it to close its operations, which is continuing for more than four decades. Employees of the company have been receiving constant threats and acts of aggression from organized crime from the beginning of this year.

This was not the first time that Coca-Cola FEMSA faced similar problems. Previously, the company faced similar issues in 2015, when it had to shut down one of its storage facilities for two weeks after a company manager and assistant were kidnapped and held as hostages by local students.

Release of the employees was conditional, on the release of their fellow students who were arrested for looting a Coca-Cola delivery truck.

And in the same year, the company shut down its operations in Arcelia due to constant threats from organized crime.

Coca-Cola FEMSA is a franchise bottler and is engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of certain Coca-Cola beverages.

Image: Coca-Cola FEMSA has been facing threats from organized crime in the Mexican region. Photo: Courtesy of COCA-COLA FEMSA.  

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Non-alcoholic> Soft Drinks

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

GEA Procomac - Inside Aseptic GEA Procomac, based in Sala Baganza near Parma, designs, manufactures and installs complete filling lines, both traditional and aseptic. The company was established in 1979 and at that time its name was Procomac. The company started its activity manufacturing rinsers and conveyors; then, over a period of a few years, Procomac developed its technology and enlarged its production program. Since 1990 the company has been supplying complete lines to meet any bottling needs all over the world. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers Canadean - Market Research and Data for the Beverage Industry Canadean has long held a reputation with FMCG companies for providing specialist business information by conducting detailed industry and consumer research, supported by insightful value-added analysis. They cover the entire spectrum of the consumer value chain from suppliers, brand owners, and distribution channels to consumer insight. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers

Soft Drinks Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.