Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Non-alcoholic
Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Non-alcoholic | Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks News

Diet Coke adds new flavors targeting millenials

DBR Staff Writer Published 11 January 2018

Coca-Cola is set to launch four new flavors of Diet Coke in North America targeted at millennials.

The company is re-energizing and modernizing Diet Coke for a new generation of drinkers.

While the original Diet Coke will stay the same, it will be joined by flavors including Ginger Lime, Feisty Cherry, Zesty Blood Orange and Twisted Mango.

The new Diet Coke will be launched in new sleek 12oz. cans and will be sold as on-the-go singles and in eight-packs.

Diet Coke will also be offered in all its existing package sizes, including standard 12oz. cans, mini cans and glass bottles. The new flavours are expected to hit stores shelves this month.

Coca-Cola North America Diet Coke group director Rafael Acevedo said: “Diet Coke is one of the most iconic brands loved by millions of fans in North America.

“Throughout this relaunch journey, we wanted to be bold, think differently and be innovative in our approach. And most importantly, we wanted to stay true to the essence of Diet Coke while recasting the brand for a new generation.”

The company is claimed to have spent two years in the innovation process, which was supported by consumer research pointing at young Americans’ inclination towards refreshing and great-tasting flavours.

The research involved speaking to more than 10,000 people across the country to gather inputs on potential flavour extensions, packaging updates and more.

The company’s R&D team is said to have developed and tested more than 30 new flavour combinations including tropical, citrus and even botanical notes. Finally, the company selected four flavours which received most positive response from consumers.

Acevedo said: “Millennials are now thirstier than ever for adventures and new experiences, and we want to be right by their side.

“We’re contemporizing the Diet Coke brand and portfolio with sleek packaging and new flavors that are appealing to new audiences.”

The sleek cans are expected to add to Diet Coke’s contemporary feel. The new look is based on the brand’s silver colour and the look-and-feel have a simplified color palette focused on silver and red with accents of bold color to represent the new flavors. A slightly refined typography preserves the brand’s heritage.

Image: Diet Coke’s new look and flavours. Photo: Courtesy of The Coca-Cola Company.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Non-alcoholic> Soft Drinks

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers Canadean - Market Research and Data for the Beverage Industry Canadean has long held a reputation with FMCG companies for providing specialist business information by conducting detailed industry and consumer research, supported by insightful value-added analysis. They cover the entire spectrum of the consumer value chain from suppliers, brand owners, and distribution channels to consumer insight. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers GEA Procomac - Inside Aseptic GEA Procomac, based in Sala Baganza near Parma, designs, manufactures and installs complete filling lines, both traditional and aseptic. The company was established in 1979 and at that time its name was Procomac. The company started its activity manufacturing rinsers and conveyors; then, over a period of a few years, Procomac developed its technology and enlarged its production program. Since 1990 the company has been supplying complete lines to meet any bottling needs all over the world. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers

Soft Drinks Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.