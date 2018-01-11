Diet Coke adds new flavors targeting millenials

Coca-Cola is set to launch four new flavors of Diet Coke in North America targeted at millennials.

The company is re-energizing and modernizing Diet Coke for a new generation of drinkers.

While the original Diet Coke will stay the same, it will be joined by flavors including Ginger Lime, Feisty Cherry, Zesty Blood Orange and Twisted Mango.

The new Diet Coke will be launched in new sleek 12oz. cans and will be sold as on-the-go singles and in eight-packs.

Diet Coke will also be offered in all its existing package sizes, including standard 12oz. cans, mini cans and glass bottles. The new flavours are expected to hit stores shelves this month.

Coca-Cola North America Diet Coke group director Rafael Acevedo said: “Diet Coke is one of the most iconic brands loved by millions of fans in North America.

“Throughout this relaunch journey, we wanted to be bold, think differently and be innovative in our approach. And most importantly, we wanted to stay true to the essence of Diet Coke while recasting the brand for a new generation.”

The company is claimed to have spent two years in the innovation process, which was supported by consumer research pointing at young Americans’ inclination towards refreshing and great-tasting flavours.

The research involved speaking to more than 10,000 people across the country to gather inputs on potential flavour extensions, packaging updates and more.

The company’s R&D team is said to have developed and tested more than 30 new flavour combinations including tropical, citrus and even botanical notes. Finally, the company selected four flavours which received most positive response from consumers.

Acevedo said: “Millennials are now thirstier than ever for adventures and new experiences, and we want to be right by their side.

“We’re contemporizing the Diet Coke brand and portfolio with sleek packaging and new flavors that are appealing to new audiences.”

The sleek cans are expected to add to Diet Coke’s contemporary feel. The new look is based on the brand’s silver colour and the look-and-feel have a simplified color palette focused on silver and red with accents of bold color to represent the new flavors. A slightly refined typography preserves the brand’s heritage.

Image: Diet Coke’s new look and flavours. Photo: Courtesy of The Coca-Cola Company.