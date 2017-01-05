Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Soft Drinks News

Smirnoff introduces new zero sugar, low-carb drink option

Published 05 January 2017

Smirnoff has introduced Spiked Sparkling Seltzer, a drink that removes resolution guilt with less than 100 calories and zero sugar.

In addition to only being 90 calories per 12 oz. serving, fewer calories than the leading hard seltzer brands currently on the market, Smirnoff's new premium malt beverage has only 1g carbs, zero sugar and no artificial sweeteners.

Adult consumers can now make Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer their go-to bubbly of 2017, as one 12 oz. can offers less calories than a standard 5 oz. serving of most champagnes.

Consumers 21 years of age and older can pick up Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer in three refreshing-tasting flavors – Orange Mango, Cranberry Lime and Watermelon.

Served chilled in its slimline can, the three flavors are crafted to remove gluten and are infused with natural fruit flavors.

Diageo Beer USA Flavored Malt Beverages brand director Krista Kiisk said: "The Smirnoff brand is bringing something new to the emerging spiked seltzer category by now offering its lowest calorie option (in its flavored malt beverage portfolio).

"We know people are looking for different options when it comes to their alcohol, and Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer delivers variety without sacrificing taste."

Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer is 4.5% alcohol by volume (ABV) and is best served chilled in the 12 oz. slimline cans or in a glass on the rocks with a fruit garnish.

The new product is available nationwide with a manufacturer's recommended retail price of $8.99 for a 6-pack of 12 oz. cans.

To remind consumers this product is meant for those over the age of 21, there is a hard-to-miss 'Must be 21+ to purchase' callout on each can.

When cracking open one of these tasty cans, Smirnoff asks consumers to enjoy this bubbly goodness responsibly.



Source: Company Press Release

