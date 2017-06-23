Dr Pepper Snapple appoints Lain Hancock as new CEO for Bai Brands

Dr Pepper Snapple Group has appointed Lain Hancock as Bai Brands' new chief executive officer.

He will take over leadership from Bai founder Ben Weiss, who has left the business.

Hancock had previously served as executive vice president, human resources for DPS. He has also held multiple senior leadership positions with the company's supply chain organization, including continuous improvement, manufacturing and procurement.

He joined the company in 2007 after serving as a consultant at McKinsey & Co. and an aviation branch officer in the U.S. Army.

Hancock will work closely with Ken Kurtz, Bai's president of sales, to drive alignment and coordination between Bai and the DPS selling organization and deliver profitable growth over the long term for the brand.

"Lain knows how to inspire and lead winning teams and develop and execute business plans guided by data and insight," said Larry Young, DPS president and CEO. "As part of our executive leadership team for the past four years, he understands how to best bring Dr Pepper Snapple's full capabilities and resources to support Bai's sales, marketing and brand building efforts."

Young added that Weiss is leaving the business with strong momentum and in good hands.

"Ben created one of the beverage industry's most disruptive innovations in recent years. The team at Bai is well positioned to drive growth for the brand well into the future," said Young. "We appreciate all that he has done to build an amazing brand and a phenomenal team, and we wish him well."

Weiss, who started Bai in 2009 in the basement of his Princeton, N.J., home, said, "This is the culmination of an amazing journey for me and my family. What we created at Bai made history. I could not be prouder of the Unbelievers I worked side-by-side with growing Bai to be a disruptor and leader in the beverage industry. This extraordinary brand has been embraced by millions of consumers, and I am confident in its future."

