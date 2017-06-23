Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Non-alcoholic
Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Non-alcoholic | Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks News

Dr Pepper Snapple appoints Lain Hancock as new CEO for Bai Brands

Published 23 June 2017

Dr Pepper Snapple Group has appointed Lain Hancock as Bai Brands' new chief executive officer.

He will take over leadership from Bai founder Ben Weiss, who has left the business.  

Hancock had previously served as executive vice president, human resources for DPS. He has also held multiple senior leadership positions with the company's supply chain organization, including continuous improvement, manufacturing and procurement.

He joined the company in 2007 after serving as a consultant at McKinsey & Co. and an aviation branch officer in the U.S. Army.

Hancock will work closely with Ken Kurtz, Bai's president of sales, to drive alignment and coordination between Bai and the DPS selling organization and deliver profitable growth over the long term for the brand.

"Lain knows how to inspire and lead winning teams and develop and execute business plans guided by data and insight," said Larry Young, DPS president and CEO. "As part of our executive leadership team for the past four years, he understands how to best bring Dr Pepper Snapple's full capabilities and resources to support Bai's sales, marketing and brand building efforts."

Young added that Weiss is leaving the business with strong momentum and in good hands.

"Ben created one of the beverage industry's most disruptive innovations in recent years. The team at Bai is well positioned to drive growth for the brand well into the future," said Young. "We appreciate all that he has done to build an amazing brand and a phenomenal team, and we wish him well."

Weiss, who started Bai in 2009 in the basement of his Princeton, N.J., home, said, "This is the culmination of an amazing journey for me and my family. What we created at Bai made history. I could not be prouder of the Unbelievers I worked side-by-side with growing Bai to be a disruptor and leader in the beverage industry. This extraordinary brand has been embraced by millions of consumers, and I am confident in its future."



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Non-alcoholic> Soft Drinks

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers GEA Procomac - Inside Aseptic GEA Procomac, based in Sala Baganza near Parma, designs, manufactures and installs complete filling lines, both traditional and aseptic. The company was established in 1979 and at that time its name was Procomac. The company started its activity manufacturing rinsers and conveyors; then, over a period of a few years, Procomac developed its technology and enlarged its production program. Since 1990 the company has been supplying complete lines to meet any bottling needs all over the world. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers Canadean - Market Research and Data for the Beverage Industry Canadean has long held a reputation with FMCG companies for providing specialist business information by conducting detailed industry and consumer research, supported by insightful value-added analysis. They cover the entire spectrum of the consumer value chain from suppliers, brand owners, and distribution channels to consumer insight. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers

Soft Drinks Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.