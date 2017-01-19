Dry Soda unveils spicy ginger flavor of Dry Sparkling

Dry Soda has unveiled a spicy ginger flavor, packaged in 12oz aluminium cans.

Similar to all Dry Sparkling sodas, Ginger Dry is made with four natural ingredients, including a touch of cane sugar.

It is free from caffeine and made without any artificial flavours, colours or sweeteners.

The ingredients used in the drink are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, OU Kosher certified, caffeine-free, sodium-free and are made without any artificial flavours, colours or sweeteners.

Ginger DRY Sparkling comes in 12oz. aluminium cans in packs of 4, priced at $5.99.

It will be available from March this year at select Kroger and Safeway stores nationwide.

According to the company, Ginger DRY comes with a refreshing flavour profile and the soda can be paired with foods such as crab cakes, garlic prawns, winter squash, sushi, bratwurst, or even sweet potatoes.

The soda can be mixed with vodka or whisky, offering a clean and simple profile compared to heavy store-brought ginger mixers.

DRY Soda CEO and founder Sharelle Klaus said “There’s no doubt that ginger is having a moment in the beverage category. It hits the bull’s-eye on so many current consumer demands, including preferences towards more botanicals, spices, and bold international flavours.

“We are proud to offer refreshing Ginger DRY Sparkling in this new convenient format. We saw such success with our 750 mL holiday bottles of Ginger DRY that we know demand for the product is strong.

“We’ve found consumers are particularly drawn to Ginger DRY because it contains about 1/3 of the sugar of the leading ginger beers and ginger ales, so its flavor is full, yet crisp and clean. These sleek aluminum cans will make it easy for our busy consumers to enjoy refreshing Ginger DRY Sparkling on-the-go - from the office to the great outdoors.”

Image: DRY Soda unveils ginger flavoured sparkling drink. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire.