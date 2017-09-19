Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Non-alcoholic
Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Non-alcoholic | Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks News

FEMSA divests 5.24% stake in Heineken for EUR2.5bn

DBR Staff Writer Published 19 September 2017

Mexico’s Fomento Económico Mexicano (FEMSA) has sold a stake of 5.24% in Dutch brewing giant Heineken for €2.5bn.

The sale included a combination of existing issued ordinary shares of both Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. (jointly "Heineken Group").

The equity offering was implemented through an accelerated bookbuilding offer to institutional investors outside of Mexico. It was managed by J.P. Morgan Securities, Morgan Stanley and UBS.

The equity offering included 22.48 million shares in Heineken which is about 3.90% of share capital at a price of €84.50 per share. Toatl gross proceeds raised were about €1.9bn.

It also included 7,700,000 shares in Heineken Holding N.V. representing 2.67% of the issued share capital at a price of EUR78.00 per share, raising gross proceeds of approximately about €600m.

FEMSA’s stake in Heineken N.V. will decrease from 12.53% to 8.63% and in Heineken Holding from 14.94% to 12.26%. FEMSA will see in an overall decrease in its stake in Heineken Group from 20% to 14.76%.

FEMSA says that the equity offering completion is expected to take place on 21 September 2017.

Even after the sale of stake, the Mexican bottling company says that it will retain its existing governance rights, including one seat on the Board of Directors of Heineken Holding and two seats on the Supervisory Board of Heineken, as per the Corporate Governance Agreement signed in April, 2010.

FEMSA CEO Carlos Salazar Lomelín said: "We have long held a very positive view of Heineken as a long-term investment. The transaction priced today does not represent or reflect a change in our view or expectations. 

“However, the Equity Offering will allow us to partially monetize our position while retaining our existing governance rights in Heineken, taking advantage of the favorable tax treatment afforded by the Repatriation Decree issued by the Mexican Government. 

“In accordance with the Decree, we plan to invest the proceeds of the Equity Offering to support our growth initiatives in Mexico in the coming years."

Image: FEMSA plans to sell its stake in Heineken. Photo: Courtesy of Heineken N.V.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Non-alcoholic> Soft Drinks

Related Dates
2017> September

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers Canadean - Market Research and Data for the Beverage Industry Canadean has long held a reputation with FMCG companies for providing specialist business information by conducting detailed industry and consumer research, supported by insightful value-added analysis. They cover the entire spectrum of the consumer value chain from suppliers, brand owners, and distribution channels to consumer insight. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers GEA Procomac - Inside Aseptic GEA Procomac, based in Sala Baganza near Parma, designs, manufactures and installs complete filling lines, both traditional and aseptic. The company was established in 1979 and at that time its name was Procomac. The company started its activity manufacturing rinsers and conveyors; then, over a period of a few years, Procomac developed its technology and enlarged its production program. Since 1990 the company has been supplying complete lines to meet any bottling needs all over the world. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers

Soft Drinks Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.