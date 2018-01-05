Hydrive Energy Water launches two new flavours

Hydrive Energy Water has launched two new flavors, Kiwi Melon and Grape Fusion, which join the company's line up to offer consumers with the hydration benefits of water and the added function of energy from B vitamins and caffeine.

Kiwi Melon brings a new fruit-inspired flavor to the product line. Naturally refreshing kiwi, combined with the light, sweet taste of melon for a truly unique and delicious flavor profile.

Grape Fusion was a fan favorite of Hydrive Energy Water's prior full-calorie line. After much consumer demand, Hydrive has reformulated Grape Fusion to bring the taste of the cool, sweet burst of grapes while maintaining the zero-calorie, refreshing formula that consumers love.

"Consumers love Hydrive because it gives them the energy they need and tastes great. We are excited to add two more great tasting, refreshing flavors to our line with Kiwi Melon and Grape Fusion," says Thomas Oh, SVP of marketing for Big Red, owner of Hydrive Energy Water.

Hydrive Energy Water has zero calories, 160 mg of caffeine and 35% DV of vitamins and retails for $1.89 - $2.29/bottle. Hydrive Energy Water can be purchased nationally at major retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, HyVee, Casey's General Store, QuikTrip, Kum & Go, among many others.

Source: Company Press Release