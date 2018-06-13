Jamba launches new watermelon smoothies

Lifestyle brand Jamba has introduced limited edition watermelon smoothies for this summer in the US.

The smoothies include Watermelon Chia Restore Smoothie, Watermelon Breeze Smoothie and the Watermelon Hydration Bowl.

Jamba Juice chief marketing officer Claudia Schaefer said: "Watermelon is such an iconic summertime ingredient. Not only does it taste great, it's full of vitamins and minerals – a good source of iron, which supports your metabolism, vitamin A that supports eye health and vitamin C for immune health.

"We are excited to offer two refreshing, hydrating watermelon smoothies and a new bowl – only available at Jamba Juice and designed to help beat the summer heat in a more healthful way."

Like all items on Jamba Juice's menu, the limited-time-only watermelon products are made with fresh, wholesome ingredients that are sure to become go-to summer favorites.

Watermelon Chia Restore Smoothie - Keep the heart happy with Omega-3 power from chia seeds, fuel up with 13g of quality protein and stay hydrated with refreshing flavors of watermelon and strawberry in the Watermelon Chia Restore Smoothie.

Watermelon Breeze Smoothie – Cool off this summer with the hydrating power of watermelon, and the fresh flavors of strawberry, raspberry and pineapple in the Watermelon Breeze Smoothie, packed with Vitamin C to help protect against damage from free radicals.

Watermelon Hydration Bowl - Rejuvenate the mind, body and taste buds with the Watermelon Hydration Bowl, full of iron to help support metabolism. The naturally-hydrating power of watermelon, and the vibrant summer flavors of pineapple and blueberry will refresh and restore all summer long.

Schaefer said: "We take pride in serving smoothies, bowls and juices made with fresh, wholesome fruits and vegetables and other healthful ingredients.

"Our seasonal watermelon offering provides convenient, delicious options that help support busy, active lifestyles."

These limited-time-only seasonal menu additions, along with long-time favorites like Strawberries Wild Smoothie and Mango-A-Go-Go Smoothie, are available at Jamba Juice locations nationwide.

Source: Company Press Release

