Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Non-alcoholic
Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Non-alcoholic | Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks News

Liquid Management Partners introduces new energy drink

Published 02 June 2017

Liquid Management Partners has launched the new limited edition Liquid Ice America in the US.

"We at Liquid Ice, are proud to be the best tasting energy drink on the market. To release our first ever seasonal package, we wanted to combine our best tasting energy drink with a timeless design that is equally unique and patriotic," announced Liquid Ice Energy's President Michael H. Lam. "It is with great pleasure and anticipation that we introduce to our customers Liquid Ice America this summer."

Liquid Ice America will arrive on shelves just in time for Memorial Day weekend and be available throughout the summer including the July 4th holiday.

The red, white and blue patriotic packaging will be available for a limited time, in 12 oz. cans at participating retailers in over 40 states through selected Anheuser-Busch, MillerCoors, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola distributors.

To celebrate the launch, consumers are invited to participate in the Liquid Ice America Online Contest for chances to win thousands of selected prices for their own summer adventure. 

To enter the contest, fans must share their America moments by posting a photo of themselves enjoying a Liquid Ice Energy Drink while doing their favorite summer activity. 

To be eligible as a contest entry, the entrant must follow Liquid Ice Energy on social media and the photo shared must include the hashtag #LiquidIceAmerica.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Non-alcoholic> Soft Drinks

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Canadean - Market Research and Data for the Beverage Industry Canadean has long held a reputation with FMCG companies for providing specialist business information by conducting detailed industry and consumer research, supported by insightful value-added analysis. They cover the entire spectrum of the consumer value chain from suppliers, brand owners, and distribution channels to consumer insight. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers GEA Procomac - Inside Aseptic GEA Procomac, based in Sala Baganza near Parma, designs, manufactures and installs complete filling lines, both traditional and aseptic. The company was established in 1979 and at that time its name was Procomac. The company started its activity manufacturing rinsers and conveyors; then, over a period of a few years, Procomac developed its technology and enlarged its production program. Since 1990 the company has been supplying complete lines to meet any bottling needs all over the world. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers

Soft Drinks Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.