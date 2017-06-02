Liquid Management Partners introduces new energy drink

Liquid Management Partners has launched the new limited edition Liquid Ice America in the US.

"We at Liquid Ice, are proud to be the best tasting energy drink on the market. To release our first ever seasonal package, we wanted to combine our best tasting energy drink with a timeless design that is equally unique and patriotic," announced Liquid Ice Energy's President Michael H. Lam. "It is with great pleasure and anticipation that we introduce to our customers Liquid Ice America this summer."

Liquid Ice America will arrive on shelves just in time for Memorial Day weekend and be available throughout the summer including the July 4th holiday.

The red, white and blue patriotic packaging will be available for a limited time, in 12 oz. cans at participating retailers in over 40 states through selected Anheuser-Busch, MillerCoors, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola distributors.

To celebrate the launch, consumers are invited to participate in the Liquid Ice America Online Contest for chances to win thousands of selected prices for their own summer adventure.

To enter the contest, fans must share their America moments by posting a photo of themselves enjoying a Liquid Ice Energy Drink while doing their favorite summer activity.

To be eligible as a contest entry, the entrant must follow Liquid Ice Energy on social media and the photo shared must include the hashtag #LiquidIceAmerica.

