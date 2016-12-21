Long Island Iced Tea secures new distribution deals in Dominican Republic and St. Martin

Long Island Iced Tea, a company focused on the ready-to-drink (RTD) tea segment in the beverage industry, has signed new distribution agreements for its beverages in the Dominican Republic through WinelCo Trading and in St. Martin through Bimaco Distributors.

The Dominican Republic has an estimated population of over 10.6 million, making it the second most populous country in the Caribbean and comprising approximately 25% of the total population of the Caribbean.

The RTD tea market is expected to grow in Latin America by 5% annually. This is the first agreement for the Company in the Dominican Republic, further broadening its international distribution.

Long Island Iced Tea CEO Philip Thomas said: "We are excited to begin these new partnerships and continue the international expansion of our flagship Long Island Iced Tea brand. We believe that the Caribbean is a fantastic market and look forward to expanding our presence in the region.

"These partnerships with WinelCo and Bimaco further broaden our international distribution, and complement distribution positions we have already established in Canada, Korea, Honduras and a number of other Caribbean nations."

WinelCo founder Wineldo Hernández Perera said: "This new partnership with Long Island Iced Tea Corp. represents a very important step for our company, providing us with a strong brand in our portfolio."

Long Island Iced Tea is a RTD tea will be available through WinelCo and Bimaco in 18oz bottles.

Source: Company Press Release