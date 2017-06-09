Long Island Iced Tea signs new distribution deals in Ecuador and Costa Rica

Long Island Iced Tea has unveiled new partnerships to distribute its beverages in Ecuador through Dinusa S.A. (“Dinusa”) and in Costa Rica through Gaia Foods CRC.

Consistent with our strategic focus on Latin America announced in December 2016, Long Island Iced Tea® is now distributed across four countries in Central and South America. Ecuador has an estimated population of over 16 million and has an NARTD tea market that has grown at a 13% CAGR from 2011 to 2016, and projected to reach $119 million by 2021.

Costa Rica has a population of just under 5 million and has an NARTD tea market that has grown at a 10% CAGR from 2011 to 2016, and projected to reach $123 million by 2021.

Philip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “We are excited to continue our international expansion in Central and South America. These new partnerships with Dinusa and Gaia Foods allow us to enter new geographic markets and continue growing our customer footprint for our flagship Long Island Iced Tea® brand as well as our newly distributed ALO Juice® brand. Both partnerships compliment distribution positions we have already established in Central and South America.”

Long Island Iced Tea® is an NARTD tea that will be available through Dinusa and Gaia Foods in 18oz bottles. ALO Juice® is an NARTD functional beverage that will be available through Dinusa and Gaia Foods in 0.5 liter and 1.5 liter bottles.

The Original Long Island Brand™ Lemonade with a splash of tea is an NARTD lemonade that will be available through Gaia Foods in 18oz bottles.

Source: Company Press Release