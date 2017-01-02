Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Long Island Iced Tea hires Jeff Busch to increase international presence

Published 02 January 2017

Long Island Iced Tea, which operates in the ready-to-drink segment of the beverage industry, has signed a consulting arrangement with beverage brand veteran Jeff Busch to assist it in the development of its international business.

Busch is an Australian-based consumer goods sales and marketing specialist. He has worked for global brewer Fosters for about eight years, which includes acting as general manager for imported beer and national on-premise.

He also has another four years of experience with Independent Liquor Australia, where he was the general manager of national accounts and export serving all of Independent’s export customers.

Long Island Iced Tea CEO Philip Thomas said: "We have identified markets outside of the United States as having great potential for the Long Island Iced Tea brand, and we are very excited to have an executive of Jeff's caliber to help establish and grow our international business. 

“Jeff joins the business on a 6-month consulting basis, to assist Long Island Iced Tea Corp. expand our international footprint."

Busch said: "I am excited to join such a fast-growing business spearheaded by a brand that is so iconic and globally recognized. 

“I look forward to assisting in translating that global awareness into international growth for the Company."

In December, last year, Long Island Iced Tea had entered into several contracts which include securing two distribution contracts in the nations of Dominican Republic and St. Martin through WinelCo Trading and Bimaco Distributors respectively.

Long Island Iced Tea had recently agreed to acquire ALO Juice brand from Wilnah International by offering 5000 of its common shares. It also proposed to acquire Oak Beverages and has also given the distribution of its ALO Juice brand to the company.

And in late October last year, it expanded its product distribution in Bermuda and Honduras through Premier Distributions and Great American Beverage Company, respectively.

