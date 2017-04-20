Long Island Iced Tea signs distribution agreement with Big Geyser

Long Island Iced Tea has selected Big Geyser as its strategic long-term distributor in the New York region in the US.

Big Geyser will be the exclusive distributor of the Company’s flagship iced tea and lemonade with a splash of tea 18oz bottle products in the metro New York region.

The new partnership will become effective on April 24, 2017 and cover the five boroughs of NYC, Westchester, Putnam, Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Philip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “Big Geyser is the single strongest distributor in the New York metropolitan market and we are proud to join their dynamic portfolio of iconic brands. This partnership is transformational in having the potential to increase our metro New York footprint by over ten times to 25,000 doors, and allow us to restructure our business and focus on building our brands alongside Big Geyser.”

Mr. Thomas added “As a founder of Long Island Iced Tea Corp., it has always been my desire to deliver premium beverages to consumers at an affordable price.

"I believe the distribution through Big Geyser of our non-GMO premium tea, together with our recently launched lemonade with a splash of tea, will see this desire become a reality in the New York area.”

Source: Company Press Release