Oak Beverages to distribute Long Island Iced Tea's ALO Juice brand

Oak Beverages has agreed to distribute Long Island Iced Tea's ALO Juice brand.

This is the first new distributorship for the ALO Juice brand since Long Island Iced Tea announced its acquisition of Oak Beverages on December 9, 2016.

Oak Beverages is a distributor that services the 5 boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Rockland, Sullivan, Orange, and Ulster counties. It employs 220 individuals, has 3 warehouses and a fleet of 42 beverage trucks.

Long Island Iced Tea CEO Philip Thomas said: "We are thrilled to announce the first new distributorship for the ALO Juice brand since we announced our proposed acquisition earlier this month.

"We are committed to building this brand and expanding its distribution in the future."

Oak Beverages general manager Manuel P. Bustos said: "Beverages such as ALO Juice carry a functional claim that is a strong fit as Oak Beverages expands into the non-alcoholic arena. We are very excited to be ALO Juice's distribution arm in New York."

ALO Juice is a NARTD functional beverage made from juice derived from the aloe plant known as aloe vera. ALO Juice sources its aloe plants from harvests in Thailand.

The plants are exported from there to South Korea where they are processed in a unique whole leaf manner to ensure the nutritional and heath benefit are maintained from the plant all the way through to the bottling process.

ALO Juice is packed in 0.5 liter and 1.5 liter bottles, with a wide variety of flavors including Original, Mango, Pomegranate, Pineapple and Raspberry.

Source: Company Press Release