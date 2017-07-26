Long Island Iced Tea forms new distribution partnership with Swartz & Sons

Long Island Iced Tea has partnered Swartz & Sons to distribute its portfolio of beverage brands in Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C., Delaware and Pennsylvania.

Swartz & Sons is an independent beverage distributor based in Brentwood, MD and services over 5,000 accounts across the Mid-Atlantic region. It carries leading brands including Everfresh Juice, LaCroix Sparking Water, Rip It Energy, Xing Green Tea, Boylan Soda, MASH Sparkling Beverages and Crystal Geyser Alpine Spring Water.

Philip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “Our new partnership with Swartz & Sons will help further strengthen our presence in the Mid-Atlantic, complementing our recent growth initiatives in the Northeast and Southeast. We are proud to have Swartz & Sons carrying our full portfolio of beverages.”

The Company’s portfolio of brands available through Swartz & Sons include Long Island Iced Tea® (NARTD tea) and ALO Juice® (NARTD functional beverage).

Source: Company Press Release