Lucozade launches new Zero Original flavour

Lucozade Energy is extending its Zero portfolio with the launch of Lucozade Zero Original flavour.

The low-calorie drink will be available from March 2017 across all channels in a 380ml PMP as well as a 500ml and 1l bottle.

Lucozade Zero Original was the most-requested flavour by consumers and joins Orange and Pink Lemonade in the Zero range, which, despite only launching in May 2016, was the biggest soft drinks launch of the year. The Zero range has generated more than £22m in sales to date, while 50% of Lucozade Zero buyers are new to the category.

The new flavour delivers all of the same great taste as category beacon Lucozade Energy Original, worth £78m in a zero calorie option, tapping into the increasing popularity of low and no calorie drinks, which are growing faster than the soft drinks category.

Lucozade Energy senior brand manager Charlotte Flook said: ‘The launch of Lucozade Zero exceeded expectations – it was the most successful soft drink launch in 2016 and Zero Original will open the range up to even more consumers, ensuring Lucozade continues to drive penetration and growth of the category in 2017 and beyond.

“Following the initial launch of Lucozade Zero, we saw a huge demand for the Original flavour to be added to the range. We have had fantastic feedback to date with more than half of consumers stating that they would purchase Lucozade Zero Original.

"Zero Original is a hotly-anticipated flavour extension which taps into the rise of low and no calorie drinks and we are confident the product will be a huge hit and help retailers further boost their sales.”

The Lucozade Zero range is the ideal choice for the 50% of consumers who are actively looking for brands with low sugar content. The range now features three flavours – Original, Orange and Pink Lemonade – all of which are available in 380ml PMP, 500ml and 1l bottles.

Source: Company Press Release