Soft Drinks News

MODe launches new line of cold-pressed sports nutrition beverages

Published 14 July 2017

MODe has introduced a line of cold-pressed sports nutrition beverages targeted at increasing performance during each of the three workout modes: pre, intra, and post.

The all-natural drinks utilize a proprietary blend of fruits, vegetables and natural extracts, providing athletes with a spectrum of general nutrition and exact dosages of active ingredients to aid performance.

"MODe differs from other sports nutrition products because it's a whole-foods juice, packed with nutrients specifically formulated for athletes. Couple that with all-natural active performance ingredients and you have something completely unique on the market," says MODe CEO and co-founder Tammo Walter. "We are on the forefront of what we call functional food products, leveraging scientific insights in health and sports performance to provide tailored nutrition for a very particular purpose."

"We use ingredients that are scientifically proven to deliver results and all are compliant with the World Anti Doping Association (WADA) guidelines," says COO and co-founder Nikki Halbur, who previously started the #1 ranked brand of Entrepreneur's "100 Brilliant Companies" (2012), the Adult Beverage Company.

MODe has also assembled a high-caliber advisory board, made up of executives from Nike, Google and ProMax as well as elite athletes Julie Ertel, a silver Olympian and 2x Pan Am Triathlon gold medalist, and former NFL QB Donovan McNabb. Much like MODe's products, this powerhouse group is committed to delivering results.

"When you train hard and try to maximize your performance, the right nutrition can be the deciding factor over winning or losing. But it's not just important in the heat of the moment, it's crucial for long term results and health too, especially as athletes across all disciplines have longer careers," said Donovan McNabb, retired Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and MODe advisory board member. "When I started as an athlete all of that was way less dialed in, the role of nutrition was highly underestimated."

MODe currently offers three products. A pre-workout beet and pomegranate booster to increase endurance and power, a mango and ginger intra-workout shot to prevent cramping and increase energy levels, and a cucumber, kale and spinach booster that decreases inflammation and speeds recovery.

All products will retail for $54.99/case, including shipping, and will be sold direct-to-consumer online via www.myfitmode.com, and through select Rapha Cycle Club cafes.



Source: Company Press Release

