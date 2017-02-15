Nestlé Waters launches new Nestea fruit-flavored teas

Nestlé Waters has introduced a new range of real-brewed iced tea, as it overhauls its Nestea brand.

The brand’s makeover is aimed at etching a strong position for Nestea in the ready-to-drink tea industry, which is worth $4.5bn.

The company claims that the new brand has been designed with complete reformulation and major overhaul of its visual identity, packaging and product line.

It also claims that the brand’s makeover is the result of consumer research.

Fruit flavours that are being introduced include lemon, peach and raspberry and the real-brewed tea line includes unsweetened black tea, slightly sweet black tea, slightly sweet black tea & rooibos slightly sweet organic green tea.

The fruit flavoured teas are claimed to contain no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial colours or flavours and no GMO ingredients and are made from real sugar and stevia extract.

According to Nestle, the new tea range has been prepared using five ingredients which include water, sugar, tea, rooibos and citric acid. The tea leaves have been sourced from Nilgiri, India. The tea shall be packaged in transparent bottles with wider mouth and are easy to grip.

Nestlé Waters North America Tea marketing director Cassin Chaisson said: “With a 70-year heritage and 84% consumer awareness, Nestea is among the most well-known beverages in the drink case today. Yet, that is not enough.

“As consumers increasingly embrace simplicity and great taste in their beverages, we are committed to providing the finest ready-to-drink tea options on the market.”

Image: Nestle relaunches Nestea brand in the US. Photo: Courtesy of Nestlé Waters North America Inc.