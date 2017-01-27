Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
New Age Beverages launches new portfolio of store-branded RTD teas

Published 27 January 2017

New Age Beverages has launched a new portfolio of store-branded, Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Teas created exclusively for a major North American convenience store operator with over 3000 stores.

New Age recently began shipping to all their convenience outlets throughout the United States.

The new store-brand teas that come in five of the most trending consumer flavors leveraged New Age Beverages' and XingTea's proprietary flavoring and tea creation expertise to develop the portfolio.

XingTea was recently ranked number one out of 250 brands in the North American Tea Competition. The Company utilized their experience to create a new premium healthier beverage for the major retailer's shoppers.

New Age supported every step of the process from brand and graphics development with eye-catching imagery through final production to architect a new set of great tasting RTD teas at one of the best values in the industry.

New Age Beverages Corporation North American Division President Tom LeBon that co-lead the initiative, said: "The collaboration between New Age and the retailer partner represents an important step forward in New Age's relationships with its key customers.

"The new store-branded RTD Teas represents New Age's first entrant into private-label tea development and significantly expands New Age's scale.

"As part of the initiative, New Age's XingTea® brand will also be commercialized throughout the retailer creating a higher blending margin vs. other convenience retailers continuing to sell pre-priced lower-quality teas."

New Age Beverages was created with the merger of XingTea and Búcha, Inc. in June of 2016.

In October of 2016, the Marley Beverage Company portfolio was added to the firm, further increasing the Company's scale and relevance with retailer and distributor partners, and allowing New Age to enter into the RTD Coffee and Relaxation Drink Segments with the brands Marley One Drop, and Marley Mellow Mood.



Source: Company Press Release

