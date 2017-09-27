New Age Beverages Health Sciences Division unveils roadmap for further development

Colorado-based all-natural and organic healthy functional beverage firm New Age Beverages has announced the official structure and launch of the New Age Health Sciences Division.

With the addition of Gerald M. Haase, M.D. as Chief Scientific Officer and James E. Ehrlich, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer, the New Age Health Sciences Division organization structure and roadmap for further development, clinical research trails and studies, and new product launch beginning in Q4 2017 is taking shape.

New Age acquired the Premier Micronutrient Corporation (PMC) in Q2 2017, and with it acquired 12 patents developed in partnership with the U.S. Government, and a range of clinical trials and studies and cooperative research insight springboarding the Company into one of the leading intellectual property holders in the beverage industry.

The products and patents, developed over the past 10 years with the Department of Defense and NASA, are far ranging from neural protection from traumatic head injuries, to hearing health, to radiation protection, with New Age now being the only company in the world, with the only proven product in the world to protect against the effects of radiation.

With the formation of the New Age Health Sciences (https://newagehealth.us) as a separate wholly-owned subsidiary of New Age, the team has been tasked to evolve the patented technologies and studies into functional beverages that fulfill distinct fundamental human-need-states, and to launch a range of clinically proven products primarily through the medical and pharmacy channels.

Dr. Gerald M. Haase, Chief Scientific Officer, has led the initiatives to formulate the initial products within the portfolio for launch in Q4 2017. Dr. Haase commented, "As the Chief Scientific Officer of New Age Beverage's Health Sciences Division (NAHSD), I am very pleased that a number of novel products will be launched into the marketplace over the next several months, through 2018 and beyond. The Health Sciences Division seeks to exploit its expertise in clinical medicine and antioxidant science to provide superior functional formulations that address fundamental human needs thereby fulfilling a significant unmet market opportunity."

Dr. James E. Ehrlich, New Age's newly appointed Chief Medical Officer is negotiating strategic relationships with national hospital chains and research departments, and is in the process of securing exclusive distribution relationships to conduct trials and post-operative satisfaction surveys of the New Age Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) product. Dr. Ehrlich remarked, "This is a unique opportunity to commercialize such a substantial intellectual property portfolio. From the patented ionizing radiation protection formulation developed with our government, to products for hearing health, diabetes treatment and many others, this portfolio is extremely valuable.

"The pace at which we are developing beverages to improve surgical outcomes, lower cholesterol, improve metabolism and create superior rehydration is unlike anything I have ever seen or been a part of."

As part of its plans going forward, the NAHSD will be expanding distribution on its first three priority products, rounding out its Medical Advisory board, furthering its R&D effort to convert the patented PMC technologies into a beverage delivery system, executing an exclusive partnership with a National Healthcare System for distribution, and further trials on New Age's ERAS beverage, and expanding distribution with a major national pharmacy chain.

Source: Company Press Release