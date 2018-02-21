Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Soft Drinks News

PepsiCo launches pod-based Drinkfinity range in US

Published 21 February 2018

PepsiCo has introduced Drinkfinity, a new personalized beverage designed to fit the individual lifestyles of today's busy go-getters.

With Drinkfinity, people can "Peel, Pop and Shake" to combine the dry and liquid ingredients contained in portable Pods with water in a specially designed, reusable, BPA-free Vessel, and create beverage blends in a variety of flavors.

Drinkfinity global business innovation vice president Hernan Marina said: "Drinkfinity is a delicious new beverage option that allows today's busy consumer the unique opportunity to personalize a drink based on their individual preferences and unique lifestyle needs.

"Better yet, Drinkfinity was made to do more than just hydrate – it was created with a simple vision to make a beverage that connects the dots between wellness and versatility, while trying to balance the needs of both people and the planet."

Drinkfinity is a PepsiCo venture that was piloted in Brazil in 2014. Led by an entrepreneurially minded team and through an innovative process of consumer co-creation, the product was developed to meet the unique needs of consumers in various markets.

PepsiCo Latin America Beverages and Drinkfinity president Luis Montoya said: "We are extremely proud to launch Drinkfinity in the United States.

"Developing a brand 'intrapreneurially' within PepsiCo has been an incredible experience and one that we believe will create insights for the broader organization."

Each portable Drinkfinity Pod falls within one of four 'modes,' including:

Charge: Get charged up with green coffee extract. You might use these Pods in the morning to jump start your day—one Pod contains about as much caffeine as a cup of coffee.

Flow: Power your day with vitamins C & E

Renew: Throw these in your gym bag to bounce back with electrolytes

Chill: Relax and retreat with botanicals

Within each 'mode' there are multiple flavor profiles, such as Açaí, Pomegranate Ginger, Elderflower and Coconut Water Watermelon, which are made up of dry and liquid ingredients like chia seeds, acai fruit, ginger root extract and concentrated fruit juices.

The dry and liquid ingredients within each Pod are sealed separately in dual chambers until the beverage is mixed with cold water in the Drinkfinity signature BPA-free, dishwasher-safe Vessel to create a 20-ounce beverage that can be easily enjoyed on-the-go and throughout the day.

Each Pod is free of artificial sweeteners and artificial flavors, and contains between 30 and 80 calories per 20-ounce beverage. Drinkfinity offers 12 unique blends, a complete list can be found on its website.

The Drinkfinity Pods are available in packs of four and retail between $5.00 and $6.50, and the Drinkfinity Vessel retails for $20.00. Drinkfinity can be purchased exclusively at www.drinkfinity.com.

For each purchase in the US in 2018, Drinkfinity will donate $1 to Water.org to help provide one year of safe water for one person in the developing world, up to $100,000.



Source: Company Press Release

