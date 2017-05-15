PepsiCo to launch cinnamon-flavoured limited edition cola

Pepsi will launch a cinnamon-flavoured limited edition, dubbed Pepsi Fire, later this month.

The new soda will be available from May 22 nationwide for an eight-week period.

It will be available in 20 oz. bottles and 12-oz. can 12-packs at all major retail stores.

A limited edition Pepsi Fire Slurpee drink will be exclusively available at participating 7-Eleven stores across the country till June end.

Pepsi Marketing director Lauren Cohen said: "Summer is one of the most anticipated times of the year, and Pepsi Fire is going to ignite this season with an unexpected and spicy twist to our classic cola taste.

"We know Pepsi fans love spending time on Snapchat, and we are excited to offer them a chance to Snap their way to one of one-thousand gaming consoles, a trip to Lollapalooza or a CONAN show meet-and-greet."

Select Pepsi brand packaging will feature Snapcode that can unlock a range of exclusive Snapchat features, such as unique Lenses, Geofilters and a new Pepsi mobile game.

The company has also announced that this exclusive Pepsi content and features can be unlocked by Snapchatters by pointing the Snapchat camera on the on-pack Snapcode and scanning it.

Consumers can unlock the mobile game and enter sweepstakes where everyday 10 lucky people can win big ticket items such as hard to find new gaming consoles, festival fly-away experiences and chances to attend taping of TBS's CONAN plus meet-and-greet.

Image: Pepsi releases Fire, a cinnamon-flavoured soft drink. Photo: Courtesy of PepsiCo.