PepsiCo agrees to change Naked juice labeling

PepsiCo has agreed to make modifications to its Naked Juice labels in the US after settling a court battle over the brand's nutritional content.

Consumer watchdog group the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) has filed a lawsuit last October, alleging that the PepsiCo is misleading consumers through imarketing the juice brand contains high-value ingredients such as acai berry and kale, but in reality, the predominant ingredient is cheap and nutrient-poor apple juice.

PepsiCo has maintained that the lawsuit is ‘baseless’ and Naked’s products indeed contain fruits and vegetables and no sugar is added to the products.

However, it has agreed to chalk out a plan with CSPI in a constructive way and make changes to the fruit and vegetable drinks brand.

As part of the agreement, PepsiCo will follow certain principles that will reflect the nature and contents of Naked products.

It will revise the labels to display ‘no sugar added’ claim to be clear that the products are not low-calorie or low sugar food and will display ingredients on the side panels of the products.

The company will predominantly display nutrition fact labels on Naked’s packaging and will make changes to the marketing and advertising for Naked products.

CSPI litigation director Maia Kats said: “The seriousness with which Naked heard our concerns, and the good faith they brought to our negotiations, is delivering truly positive benefits for consumers.

“Consumers deserve to know at a glance what they’re buying, and Naked’s labeling and marketing enhancements accomplish that. We commend the Naked Juice team for its cooperation and commitment to transparency.”

Image: Pepsi agrees to make changes to Naked display labels. Photo: Courtesy of PepsiCo, Inc.