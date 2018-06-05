Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Soft Drinks News

Red Bull introduces new range of organic, carbonated drinks in Canada

Published 05 June 2018

Red Bull has launched ORGANICS by Red Bull, its new range of organic, carbonated drinks in Canada.

The new line, featuring ORGANICS by Red Bull Simply Cola, Bitter Lemon, Ginger Ale, and Tonic Water, is a premium range of organic, carbonated drinks made with natural flavours from plant extracts.

Launching mid-April and June 4th nationwide, the line will be available where Red Bull is sold on retail shelves and various locations across Canada.

ORGANICS by Red Bull can be enjoyed whenever you are looking for a great tasting, organic refreshing drink. Like all Red Bull products, they are sold in 100% recyclable, aluminum cans and are vegan, gluten-free, wheat-free and dairy-free.

For more than 30 years, Red Bull has been Giving Wings to People and Ideas. Last year, more than 6 billion cans from the Red Bull Energy Drink product line were sold around the world. Red Bull saw the opportunity and need for a premium, organic drink line that would offer consumers a complementary product with the same quality ingredients and taste that the brand is known for. Canada, with its appreciation for wellness, lifestyle, and organic and premium consumer products, proved to be an ideal launch market for Red Bull's new product category.

At-a-glance product information:

ORGANICS by Red Bull Simply Cola – Not your average cola, ORGANICS by Red Bull Simply Cola is lightly carbonated and offers a unique cola taste that isn't too sweet, derived from multiple plant extracts like kola nut, ginger and cinnamon. As the only caffeinated drink in the range, a 250 ml can of ORGANICS by Red Bull Simply Cola contains 32 mg of caffeine, similar to many other cola beverages. The caffeine in ORGANICS by Red Bull Simply Cola comes from organic coffee beans harvested on plantations all over the world.

ORGANICS by Red Bull Bitter Lemon – The refreshing tart flavor of caffeine-free ORGANICS by Red Bull Bitter Lemon comes from citrus extracts and organic lemon juice concentrate, complemented by an herbal bitterness derived from plant extracts.

ORGANICS by Red Bull Ginger Ale – The aromatic, spicy flavor and warm amber color of caffeine-free ORGANICS by Red Bull Ginger Ale are thanks to the natural flavours from ginger extract and zesty lemon juice concentrate from organic farming.

ORGANICS by Red Bull Tonic Water – The distinctive, light taste of caffeine-free ORGANICS by Red Bull Tonic Water is from a thoughtfully balanced blend of lemon and lime notes and a little herbal bitterness from plant extracts. The well-balanced sweet and sour taste is tart and dry.

Source: Company Press Release

Related Sectors
Non-alcoholic> Soft Drinks

Related Dates
2018> June

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks News

