Red Bull expands Editions line with sugarfree Açai Berry and Limeade

Red Bull has introduced two new sugarfree editions of Açai Berry and Limeade in the US.

Red Bull is expanding the successful Red Bull Editions line with Red Bull Purple Edition Sugarfree, Red Bull Lime Edition Sugarfree and Red Bull Green Edition offering the wings of Red Bull with the tastes of Açaí Berry, Limeade and Kiwi Apple, respectively.

Winning over new and existing consumers since 2013, the Red Bull Editions stand for taste and choice.

The line offers a delicious taste option for every palate whether new to the energy drink category, or currently enjoying Red Bull while working, studying, traveling, working out or juggling the daily demands of life.

The introduction of the Red Bull Purple Edition Sugarfree and Red Bull Lime Edition Sugarfree now provide consumers with the additional choice of sugar content, especially for those looking for variety and sugar-free offerings.

A resounding success last summer as the top selling new beverage item launched in 2016, the limited edition Red Bull Summer Edition Kiwi Twist is returning permanently as the Red Bull Green Edition.

The Red Bull Green Edition offers the functionality of Red Bull with the taste of Kiwi Apple.

The new products will be available nationwide with an MSRP of 2 for $5.33.

Red Bull is available in 169 countries worldwide and 6 billion cans were consumed last year, two billion of those in the US alone. An 8.4 fl. oz.Red Bull contains 80 mg of caffeine, equivalent to a home-brewed cup of coffee.

Source: Company Press Release