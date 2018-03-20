Royal Cup Coffee & Tea to launch new RTD cold brew line

Royal Cup Coffee & Tea said that it will launch a new line of shelf-stable, ready-to-drink (RTD) cold brew coffees on 2 April 2018.

It is the company's first liquid product introduction following its acquisition of Icebox Coffee.

The new cold brew line, an addition to Royal Cup’s esteemed Signature Brand, includes three flavors: French Roast, French Roast Lightly Sweetened and Rain Forest Bold, a Rainforest Alliance (RFA) Certified cold brew. Each flavor profile carefully was selected through extensive research and testing of multiple cold brew blends and competitive products.

Royal Cup CEO Bill Smith said: “We are thrilled to reveal the launch of Royal Cup’s first shelf-stable, ready-to-drink cold brew line – the result of many months of hard work, impressive collaboration and timely execution.

“As an organization, we are committed to innovation and to identifying new ways to produce, market and sell the coffee and specialty beverages our customers have come to know and love.”

Last year, Royal Cup acquired Richgood Gourmet, the manufacturer and distributor of Icebox Coffee, one of the nation’s first shelf-stable, cold brew coffees. Icebox Coffee founder and former president joined Royal Cup Bebe Goodrich as director of liquid product innovation where she now leads the company’s liquid-manufacturing vertical. She, along with a cross-functional team of experts, spearheaded the development of the new cold brew line.

Goodrich said: “2017 was an exciting and pivotal year as Richgood Gourmet joined forces with Royal Cup to create and deliver the highest quality ready-to-drink cold brewed coffees and specialty beverages.

“The future has never been brighter, and we will continue to pioneer high-demand products that enhance Royal Cup’s ability to create exceptional customer experiences – something on which it has intensely focused since its inception more than 120 years ago.”

The release of Royal Cup’s ready-to-drink cold brew line marks the first substantial evolution in the company’s long-standing B2B business model, and these products will soon be available for sale direct to consumers in select stores later this year.

Royal Cup chief marketing officer Anne Pritz said: “Today’s announcement is only the beginning of Royal Cup’s progression into the RTD market.

“Unparalleled service, true innovation and exceptional quality are three concepts we take very seriously, and our team is on a mission to find new and disruptive ways to marry them in the form of highly flavorful, desirable and marketable product lines.”

In the coming months, Royal Cup also expects to announce the launch date of a new line of shelf-stable, ready-to-drink teas, available in sweetened, unsweetened and peach flavors.

Source: Company Press Release