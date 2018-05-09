Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Non-alcoholic
Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Non-alcoholic | Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks News

Royal Cup’s ready-to-drink cold brew coffees available at Walmart stores

Published 09 May 2018

Royal Cup said that select products from its new shelf-stable, ready-to-drink cold brew coffee line are now available for purchase at over 280 Walmart stores.

Royal Cup, Inc., a leading importer, roaster and distributor of premium and specialty coffees and teas, today announced that select products from its new shelf-stable, ready-to-drink cold brew coffee line are now available for purchase at more than 280 Walmart stores.

In March 2018, Royal Cup introduced its first line of shelf-stable, ready-to-drink cold brew coffees, which includes three flavors – French Roast, French Roast Lightly Sweetened and Rain Forest Bold. Consumers now can find two of these blends – French Roast Lightly Sweetened and Rain Forest Bold – on the shelves of their neighborhood Walmart store.

Royal Cup CEO Bill Smith said: “We are thrilled that our ready-to-drink cold brew line will now be so readily available to customers.

“We’ve had such a positive response to these products in the short time since their March release and fully expect the excitement will carry over into the retail space.”

In 2017, Royal Cup acquired Richgood Gourmet, the manufacturer and distributor of Icebox Coffee, one of the nation’s first shelf-stable, cold brew coffees. Bebe Goodrich, founder of Icebox Coffee, now leads Royal Cup’s liquid manufacturing vertical as director of liquid product innovation and spearheaded the development of its new cold brew line.

Goodrich said: “Our partnership with Royal Cup has shown what can happen when two businesses join forces to utilize each other’s strengths.

“These products are the result of many months of hard work, and today’s announcement is an incredible milestone for the company as we continue our growth and pioneer new, innovative liquid product lines.”

The introduction of Royal Cup’s ready-to-drink cold brew coffees into Walmart stores demonstrates a major evolution in the company’s long-standing B2B business model.

Royal Cup chief marketing officer Anne Pritz said: “After 50 years operating with an exclusively B2B business model, this news marks a significant step forward for the company.

“We foresee this as only one of many exciting developments for the future of Royal Cup, as consumers now have the opportunity to purchase our products in a retail environment.”

Last month, Royal Cup also announced the launch of a new line of shelf-stable, ready-to-drink teas, now available in sweetened, unsweetened and peach flavors. These products currently are available for purchase in supermarkets, quick-serve restaurants and retail locations across the southeast.

Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Non-alcoholic> Soft Drinks

Related Dates
2018> May

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks> Iced/RTD Coffee Drinks
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks> Iced/RTD Tea Drinks
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks> Ready To Drink Tea & Coffee
Soft Drinks News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

GEA Procomac - Inside Aseptic GEA Procomac, based in Sala Baganza near Parma, designs, manufactures and installs complete filling lines, both traditional and aseptic. The company was established in 1979 and at that time its name was Procomac. The company started its activity manufacturing rinsers and conveyors; then, over a period of a few years, Procomac developed its technology and enlarged its production program. Since 1990 the company has been supplying complete lines to meet any bottling needs all over the world. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers Canadean - Market Research and Data for the Beverage Industry Canadean has long held a reputation with FMCG companies for providing specialist business information by conducting detailed industry and consumer research, supported by insightful value-added analysis. They cover the entire spectrum of the consumer value chain from suppliers, brand owners, and distribution channels to consumer insight. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers

Soft Drinks Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.