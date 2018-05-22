Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Non-alcoholic
Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Non-alcoholic | Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks News

Coca-Cola's Simply Beverages brand launches new light juice products

Published 22 May 2018

Simply Beverages, a brand of The Coca-Cola Company, has introduced Light, has introduced a new line of light orange juice beverages and light lemonades with less sugar and fewer calories.

Made with not-from-concentrate juices and other simple ingredients, Simply Light Orange and Simply Light Lemonade are available in the US this summer.

The Simply Light line of beverages now includes four flavors, Simply Light Orange Pulp Free, Simply Light Orange with Calcium & Vitamin D, Simply Light Lemonade, Simply Light Lemonade with Raspberry.

Both the orange juices and the lemonade products are made exclusively with non-GMO ingredients.

The orange juice flavours contain are made with freshly-pasteurised orange juice, and both contain 50% fewer calories than Simply Orange juices.

Both light lemonade flavours feature 75% less sugar and fewer calories than Simply Lemonade.

Simply Beverage brand director Kelly Marx said: “Today’s consumers want a variety of beverage options that help them maintain a well-rounded, healthy lifestyle without sacrificing taste – which is why Simply is a leader in the category.

“Simply Light allows everyone to enjoy the delicious Simply taste, with the benefit of less sugar and fewer calories in Simply Light Orange and Simply Light Lemonade.”

The launch of Simply Light range will be supported by a marketing campaign across national broadcast, digital platforms and in-store and on eCommerce. The company has already come up with the tag line: ‘The Best Things In Life are Made Simply.’

Simply Light beverages are now available online via Amazon Fresh and at local grocer in the multi-serve 52 fl. oz Simply Carafe. Simply Light Orange Juice Pulp Free and Simply Light Lemonade are also available in single-serve 11.5 fl. oz bottles.

Image: Simply Light new beverage range for this summer. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Non-alcoholic> Fruit Juice
Non-alcoholic> Soft Drinks

Related Dates
2018> May

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks> Juices
Soft Drinks News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Canadean - Market Research and Data for the Beverage Industry Canadean has long held a reputation with FMCG companies for providing specialist business information by conducting detailed industry and consumer research, supported by insightful value-added analysis. They cover the entire spectrum of the consumer value chain from suppliers, brand owners, and distribution channels to consumer insight. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers GEA Procomac - Inside Aseptic GEA Procomac, based in Sala Baganza near Parma, designs, manufactures and installs complete filling lines, both traditional and aseptic. The company was established in 1979 and at that time its name was Procomac. The company started its activity manufacturing rinsers and conveyors; then, over a period of a few years, Procomac developed its technology and enlarged its production program. Since 1990 the company has been supplying complete lines to meet any bottling needs all over the world. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers

Soft Drinks Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.