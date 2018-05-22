Coca-Cola's Simply Beverages brand launches new light juice products

Simply Beverages, a brand of The Coca-Cola Company, has introduced Light, has introduced a new line of light orange juice beverages and light lemonades with less sugar and fewer calories.

Made with not-from-concentrate juices and other simple ingredients, Simply Light Orange and Simply Light Lemonade are available in the US this summer.

The Simply Light line of beverages now includes four flavors, Simply Light Orange Pulp Free, Simply Light Orange with Calcium & Vitamin D, Simply Light Lemonade, Simply Light Lemonade with Raspberry.

Both the orange juices and the lemonade products are made exclusively with non-GMO ingredients.

The orange juice flavours contain are made with freshly-pasteurised orange juice, and both contain 50% fewer calories than Simply Orange juices.

Both light lemonade flavours feature 75% less sugar and fewer calories than Simply Lemonade.

Simply Beverage brand director Kelly Marx said: “Today’s consumers want a variety of beverage options that help them maintain a well-rounded, healthy lifestyle without sacrificing taste – which is why Simply is a leader in the category.

“Simply Light allows everyone to enjoy the delicious Simply taste, with the benefit of less sugar and fewer calories in Simply Light Orange and Simply Light Lemonade.”

The launch of Simply Light range will be supported by a marketing campaign across national broadcast, digital platforms and in-store and on eCommerce. The company has already come up with the tag line: ‘The Best Things In Life are Made Simply.’

Simply Light beverages are now available online via Amazon Fresh and at local grocer in the multi-serve 52 fl. oz Simply Carafe. Simply Light Orange Juice Pulp Free and Simply Light Lemonade are also available in single-serve 11.5 fl. oz bottles.

Image: Simply Light new beverage range for this summer. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire.