Sprite launches two new cherry-flavored products

Sprite is adding two new cherry-flavored products to its beverage portfolio.

Today, Sprite Cherry is hitting store shelves nationwide. The brand also is introducing Sprite Cherry Zero to give fans another delicious zero-sugar and zero-calorie option.

Both new options, which combine the cool, crisp, refreshing taste of Sprite with a splash of cherry flavor, are clear, caffeine-free and made with 100 percent natural flavors.

They each deliver the cut-through, thirst-quenching refreshment that fans have always loved about their favorite lemon-lime sparkling beverage.

Coca-Cola North America Sprite & Citrus Brands director Bobby Oliver said: “We’re always looking for new ways to give people more choice and variety, whether it’s launching a limited-time product or a seasonal flavor, and this time, we’re excited to bring two new flavor innovations to the Sprite portfolio.

“The launch of Sprite Cherry and Sprite Cherry Zero is a great way to show our fans that we’re continuing to innovate and offering them more of the great Sprite taste they love with a twist of something new.”

Fans can find Sprite Cherry and Sprite Cherry Zero at convenience retail outlets and other retail stores nationwide starting now. Sprite Cherry Zero is the latest zero-sugar product innovation for Coca-Cola North America, joining a roster of nearly 250 other great-tasting zero-sugar beverages offered in the United States.

The new permanent additions to the Sprite portfolio follow previous limited-edition flavor innovations, including Sprite Cranberry, Sprite Cranberry Zero, Sprite Tropical Mix and Sprite LeBron’s Mix.

Self-serve Coca-Cola Freestyle also offers a delicious Sprite and cherry flavor combination that is already a favorite fan choice.

In fact, the launch of Sprite Cherry and Sprite Cherry Zero marks the first time insights from Coca-Cola Freestyle were used to inspire the nationwide roll-out of a new product.

While formulations vary between fountain and bottled beverages, all Sprite and cherry flavor options deliver delicious, thirst-quenching refreshment.

