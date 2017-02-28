Starbucks launches two new macchiato beverages in North America

Starbucks has added two limited-edition macchiato beverages at stores in the US and Canada.

The two beverages include Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato and Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato.

The new coconut milk mocha macchiato is a hot beverage featuring espresso shots poured over steamed coconut milk and combined with a hint of white chocolate mocha sauce.

It is then finished with caramel sauce and a swirl of mocha sauce.

The new iced cinnamon almond milk macchiato has Starbucks’ signature espresso complemented by almond milk, cinnamon dolce syrup and a topping of caramel.

Both the new drinks join Starbucks’ full range of macchiato beverages, which also includes the espresso, latte and caramel macchiatos.

Starbucks Beverage Development team Yoke Wong said: “With macchiato, we first pour the steamed milk and then add the espresso.

“The result is a coffee-forward flavor with beautiful layers.”

Wong said: “The original inspiration for the beverage is from horchata, a popular beverage in Spain and Latin America.

“It is traditionally made with almond or rice milk and spices like cinnamon, and it is served hot or cold.”

Recently, Starbucks introduced Nitro Cold Brew at its Reserve Bar in London, UK and plans to roll out to up to 100 more stores around the country this summer.

The new Nitro Cold Brew uses existing cold brew recipe and infuses it with nitrogen. This, it claims will unlock the natural sweetness of coffee. It is also claimed to served unsweetened and without ice to highlight the flavour of the cold brew process.

Image: Starbucks introduced two new macchiato beverages for the spring. Photo: Courtesy of Starbucks Corporation.