Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Non-alcoholic
Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Non-alcoholic | Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks News

Starbucks launches two new macchiato beverages in North America

Published 28 February 2017

Starbucks has added two limited-edition macchiato beverages at stores in the US and Canada.

The two beverages include Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato and Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato.

The new coconut milk mocha macchiato is a hot beverage featuring espresso shots poured over steamed coconut milk and combined with a hint of white chocolate mocha sauce.

It is then finished with caramel sauce and a swirl of mocha sauce.

The new iced cinnamon almond milk macchiato has Starbucks’ signature espresso complemented by almond milk, cinnamon dolce syrup and a topping of caramel.

Both the new drinks join Starbucks’ full range of macchiato beverages, which also includes the espresso, latte and caramel macchiatos.

Starbucks Beverage Development team Yoke Wong said: “With macchiato, we first pour the steamed milk and then add the espresso.

“The result is a coffee-forward flavor with beautiful layers.”

Wong said: “The original inspiration for the beverage is from horchata, a popular beverage in Spain and Latin America.

“It is traditionally made with almond or rice milk and spices like cinnamon, and it is served hot or cold.”

Recently, Starbucks introduced Nitro Cold Brew at its Reserve Bar in London, UK and plans to roll out to up to 100 more stores around the country this summer.

The new Nitro Cold Brew uses existing cold brew recipe and infuses it with nitrogen. This, it claims will unlock the natural sweetness of coffee. It is also claimed to served unsweetened and without ice to highlight the flavour of the cold brew process.

Image: Starbucks introduced two new macchiato beverages for the spring. Photo: Courtesy of Starbucks Corporation.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Non-alcoholic> Hot Drinks
Non-alcoholic> Soft Drinks

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Hot Drinks> Hot Coffee
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks> Iced/RTD Coffee Drinks
Soft Drinks News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Canadean - Market Research and Data for the Beverage Industry Canadean has long held a reputation with FMCG companies for providing specialist business information by conducting detailed industry and consumer research, supported by insightful value-added analysis. They cover the entire spectrum of the consumer value chain from suppliers, brand owners, and distribution channels to consumer insight. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers GEA Procomac - Inside Aseptic GEA Procomac, based in Sala Baganza near Parma, designs, manufactures and installs complete filling lines, both traditional and aseptic. The company was established in 1979 and at that time its name was Procomac. The company started its activity manufacturing rinsers and conveyors; then, over a period of a few years, Procomac developed its technology and enlarged its production program. Since 1990 the company has been supplying complete lines to meet any bottling needs all over the world. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers

Soft Drinks Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.