Soft Drinks News

Starbucks, Anheuser-Busch launch Teavana ready-to-drink craft iced tea

Published 15 February 2017

Starbucks has started the US roll-out of ready-to-drink variant of the Teavana tea brand, which is produced in partnership with Anheuser-Busch.

Customers can try four new, vibrant flavors brewed from some of the finest Teavana tea and botanicals that are free from artificial flavors.

The iced teas are 100 calories or less with just the right amount of sweetness and inspired by Teavana’s most popular blends including: 

Pineapple Berry Blue Herbal Tea

This vibrant, juicy tea blend is bursting with tropical citrus notes, hibiscus and green rooibos.

Peach Green Tea 

This invigorating tea blend mingles exquisite green tea, sweet peach notes and Pacific Northwest mint.

Passion Tango Herbal Tea

This blissfully punchy tea blend combines lush hibiscus, apple and Thai lemongrass.

Mango Black Tea

This tropical tea blend is buzzing with sunny mango notes, fine black tea and hints of lime.

In June 2016, Starbucks and Anheuser-Busch announced plans to work together to produce, bottle, distribute and market Teavana Craft Iced Teas in the US Starbucks contributes Teavana’s tea expertise, industry-leading retail activation, and consumer engagement capabilities, and Anheuser-Busch leads production, bottling and distribution to retailers nationwide in partnership with its long-standing and well-established network of wholesalers.

With the launch of the company’s Craft Iced Teas, Teavana will transform the $4 billion ready-to-drink tea category* and enter the high growth group of premium ready-to-drink tea. 

While Teavana Craft Iced Teas will initially be available in grocery and convenience stores, select flavors will roll-out to participating Starbucks locations nationally later this summer, with plans for national grocery and convenience store availability in 2018. 

Customers can enjoy premium Teavana loose leaf and tea sachets at 350 Teavana specialty retail stores in the US and Canada and at Teavana.com.  In addition, Teavana handcrafted hot and iced beverages are available at Starbucks stores globally.



Source: Company Press Release

