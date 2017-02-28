Swire Coca-Cola, USA completes refranchising from The Coca-Cola Company of territories in Washington

Swire Coca-Cola, USA has finalized refranchising from The Coca-Cola Company of territories in Washington.

It includes the acquisition of nine sales and distribution facilities and one production plant in the state. Swire Coca-Cola’s operation of the territories commenced Feb. 25.

The agreement builds on Swire Coca-Cola’s growing footprint in the United States. The Utah-based company now operates in 13 western states.

Prior to this purchase, Swire Coca-Cola had smaller territories in Washington. This deal increases Swire Coca-Cola’s workforce by more than 1,000 employees.

Swire Coca-Cola, USA president and CEO Jack Pelo said: “As a native of Washington, I am proud to see our company expand in my home state.

“We are eager to bring Swire’s commitment to excellence to our new customers and communities. This investment means we will continue to grow our employee base and our presence across Washington.”

Swire Coca-Cola, USA is a part of the beverages division for Swire Pacific.

Source: Company Press Release