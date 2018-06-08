Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Non-alcoholic
Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Non-alcoholic | Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks News

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf launches summertime cold brew coffee and tea variants

Published 08 June 2018

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf brand is expanding its selection of cold brew coffee and teas in time for summer.

The classic Vietnamese Cold Brew Coffee and the new seasonal flavors of Mango Cold Brew Tea and Black Cherry Cold Brew Tea are available until August 26. The company will also offer any small cold brew coffee or cold brew tea for $2 every Thursday in June from 2 – 6 p.m. at participating locations.

Cold brew coffee has become increasingly popular due to its smoother, less acidic taste. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf brand's cold brew coffee is a special blend of its premium Bali Blue Moon and Ethiopia Yirgacheffe coffees with real chicory that is delicately roasted and steeped cold for 20 hours.

The company uses time instead of heat to extract as much flavor as possible to deliver a truly rich and delicious coffee experience. The resulting Cold Brew Coffee is smooth, balanced and refreshing with a crisp walnut and black cherry finish. The Vietnamese Cold Brew Coffee is The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf brand's dark-roasted Cold Brew Coffee combined with sweetened condensed milk for a creamy, bold coffee taste.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is the first and only global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. Its cold brew teas are made with a mild, refreshing Scottish Breakfast black tea or a delicate, floral Jasmine green tea, steeped cold for five hours. Cold brewing gently extracts flavors from the teas, without any bitterness.

Mango Cold Brew Tea: Cold-brewed Scottish Breakfast tea blended with sweet mango purée for a refreshing, tropical treat

Black Cherry Cold Brew Tea: Cold-brewed Scottish Breakfast tea blended with black cherry puree for a refreshing summertime taste

Raspberry Cold Brew Tea: Cold-brewed Scottish Breakfast tea combined with the popular fruit flavor of raspberry

Peach Jasmine Cold Brew Tea: Delicately cold-steeped Jasmine tea combined with peach puree for a sweet and refreshing beverage with a delicate floral finish

The following cold brew varieties are available year-round: Cold Brew Coffee, Raspberry Cold Brew Tea and Peach Jasmine Cold Brew Tea.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf product innovation senior director Nurit Raich said: "We're true coffee and tea aficionados and know that our guests expect the highest quality from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf brand.

"Our international sourcing credentials combined with our coffee and tea expertise has created a new way for our guests to enjoy coffee and tea that highlights the carefully curated flavor experience."

Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Non-alcoholic> Soft Drinks

Related Dates
2018> June

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks> Iced/RTD Coffee Drinks
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks> Iced/RTD Tea Drinks
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks> Ready To Drink Tea & Coffee
Soft Drinks News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers Canadean - Market Research and Data for the Beverage Industry Canadean has long held a reputation with FMCG companies for providing specialist business information by conducting detailed industry and consumer research, supported by insightful value-added analysis. They cover the entire spectrum of the consumer value chain from suppliers, brand owners, and distribution channels to consumer insight. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers GEA Procomac - Inside Aseptic GEA Procomac, based in Sala Baganza near Parma, designs, manufactures and installs complete filling lines, both traditional and aseptic. The company was established in 1979 and at that time its name was Procomac. The company started its activity manufacturing rinsers and conveyors; then, over a period of a few years, Procomac developed its technology and enlarged its production program. Since 1990 the company has been supplying complete lines to meet any bottling needs all over the world. Non-alcoholic > Soft Drinks > Suppliers

Soft Drinks Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.