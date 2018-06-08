The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf launches summertime cold brew coffee and tea variants

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf brand is expanding its selection of cold brew coffee and teas in time for summer.

The classic Vietnamese Cold Brew Coffee and the new seasonal flavors of Mango Cold Brew Tea and Black Cherry Cold Brew Tea are available until August 26. The company will also offer any small cold brew coffee or cold brew tea for $2 every Thursday in June from 2 – 6 p.m. at participating locations.

Cold brew coffee has become increasingly popular due to its smoother, less acidic taste. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf brand's cold brew coffee is a special blend of its premium Bali Blue Moon and Ethiopia Yirgacheffe coffees with real chicory that is delicately roasted and steeped cold for 20 hours.

The company uses time instead of heat to extract as much flavor as possible to deliver a truly rich and delicious coffee experience. The resulting Cold Brew Coffee is smooth, balanced and refreshing with a crisp walnut and black cherry finish. The Vietnamese Cold Brew Coffee is The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf brand's dark-roasted Cold Brew Coffee combined with sweetened condensed milk for a creamy, bold coffee taste.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is the first and only global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. Its cold brew teas are made with a mild, refreshing Scottish Breakfast black tea or a delicate, floral Jasmine green tea, steeped cold for five hours. Cold brewing gently extracts flavors from the teas, without any bitterness.

Mango Cold Brew Tea: Cold-brewed Scottish Breakfast tea blended with sweet mango purée for a refreshing, tropical treat

Black Cherry Cold Brew Tea: Cold-brewed Scottish Breakfast tea blended with black cherry puree for a refreshing summertime taste

Raspberry Cold Brew Tea: Cold-brewed Scottish Breakfast tea combined with the popular fruit flavor of raspberry

Peach Jasmine Cold Brew Tea: Delicately cold-steeped Jasmine tea combined with peach puree for a sweet and refreshing beverage with a delicate floral finish

The following cold brew varieties are available year-round: Cold Brew Coffee, Raspberry Cold Brew Tea and Peach Jasmine Cold Brew Tea.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf product innovation senior director Nurit Raich said: "We're true coffee and tea aficionados and know that our guests expect the highest quality from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf brand.

"Our international sourcing credentials combined with our coffee and tea expertise has created a new way for our guests to enjoy coffee and tea that highlights the carefully curated flavor experience."

Source: Company Press Release